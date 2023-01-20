ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Wilson named to Preseason All-Big 12 team

By Parker Rehm
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Big 12 conference office named Baylor softball’s outfielder McKenzie Wilson to the Preseason All-Big 12 softball team.

Wilson earned All-Big 12 First Team honors at the end of last season after leading the Big 12 last season in triples and stolen bases and setting a Baylor single-season record with a .530 on base percentage.

Wilson led the Bears last in 2022 in hits, runs and RBI’s to lead Baylor to a postseason NISC Championship.

