Wilson named to Preseason All-Big 12 team
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Big 12 conference office named Baylor softball’s outfielder McKenzie Wilson to the Preseason All-Big 12 softball team.
Wilson earned All-Big 12 First Team honors at the end of last season after leading the Big 12 last season in triples and stolen bases and setting a Baylor single-season record with a .530 on base percentage.
Wilson led the Bears last in 2022 in hits, runs and RBI’s to lead Baylor to a postseason NISC Championship.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 1