Green County, WI

Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show.

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty .

The girl was born on Jan. 5, 2021; according to a criminal complaint, Kruckenberg-Anderson shot her and abandoned her in the snowy woods after he and the child’s mother agreed they could not keep her.

RELATED: Complaint: 16-year-old shot newborn daughter twice in head, abandoned child in snowy woods

Kruckenberg-Anderson’s trial is currently scheduled for March 6 through March 17, online court records show. An oral ruling in the case is scheduled for Jan. 25.

