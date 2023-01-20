Tri-Valley drops Fairfield Union in physical clash

DRESDEN — With Erik Neal unable to go, Tri-Valley leaned on others to fill the void Thursday.

It started with a pair of 18-point performances by Max Lyall and Terrell Darden, as the Scotties earned an impressive 54-49 win over visiting Fairfield Union.

Brady Kaufman came off the bench with nine points, including a pair of 3s in the second quarter, and Aaron Frueh had a pair of big hoops in the fourth as part of a seven-point, nine-rebound effort for Tri-Valley, which made 20 of 46 field goals and 8 of 21 behind the arc.

"Aaron's overall effort stood out, and he made some key plays late. Terrell took advantage of some mismatches and was able to finish around the rim," Tri-Valley coach Todd McLoughlin said. "We had to go a little deeper and some of our younger guards got good experience. It was a complete team effort."

There was a postseason feel in the gym, especially in the second half. Tri-Valley held a 29-28 edge at the half before Darden and Lyall stretched the lead out. Lyall opened the third with a 3, and his second of the quarter, after three offensive rebounds, provided the Scotties their largest lead at 37-30 midway through the stanza.

Darden added 10 points in the frame, including a 3 before the horn, to keep the Scotties up seven, 45-38, entering the fourth quarter.

Tri-Valley (10-5) continued to keep the Falcons (12-3) at bay early in the fourth. Frueh delivered a hoop down low, and after Fairfield Union's Ronnie Rowley converted a three-point play, Kaufman answered with his own three-point play with 2:50 remaining for a 50-43 advantage.

Caleb Schmelzer, who scored a game-high 22 points, tried to rally the Falcons. He had hoops on back-to-back possessions, the second came off a steal, to get them within 50-47 with a minute left in the game.

But, Darden found Frueh on the other end for a score, and the teams exchanged free throws to cap the scoring.

The Tri-Valley defense did its part, making the Falcons work on the offensive end. They finished 19 of 40 from the field with 10 turnovers, six in the second half.

Fairfield Union coach Travis Shaeffer commended the Scotties' defense, while knowing the loss will provide lessons for his squad.

"Coach McLoughlin runs a solid program where his teams lean on their strengths," Shaeffer said. "We have three guys we're trying to get the ball to in the post, but their size made it difficult. We tried to force it, at times, and we had some untimely turnovers and missed some checkouts.

"They're a physical team, but we were able to create some space in the second half," he added. "When we were putting together our non-league schedule, I knew what this road trip would be for us. You play these games for a reason, and it will be a valuable learning tool."

McLoughlin also understood the challenge the Falcons presented. He credited his team for limiting Fairfield Union's post entry, while also battling on the boards by holding a 22-20 edge on the glass with seven offensive rebounds.

"They have the best post players we've seen this season, and they're fundamentally sound. We did a good job not letting them enter the post like they wanted to," McLoughlin noted. "I applaud our kids for the effort they played with in the second half. It's a good win against a quality team. We don't have any easy games left so this is the type of effort we need night in, night out from here on out."

The first half saw plenty of action, as both teams executed on both ends of the floor. The Scotties made 11 of 23 field goals, including 4 of 12 behind the arc, with only three turnovers, while the Falcons were 11 of 19 shooting with four giveaways.

Lyall had eight points in the first quarter, while Schmelzer had nine for the Falcons, who trailed 13-11 after one stanza.

Caleb Redding had all nine of his points in the second quarter and Rowley added six for Fairfield Union, while Kaufman's six points helped the Scotties take a one-point lead into the half.

Crooksville 58, Millersport 53: Ryan Moore scored all 15 of his points in the second half, as the visiting Ceramics (3-11) rallied for a road win over the Lakers.

Vaughn Childress had seven of his eight points in the first quarter, as Crooksville built a 14-9 advantage through one quarter, but Ty Johnston hit a pair of 3s and Trey Johnston added six points to propel the Lakers to a 29-24 halftime cushion.

Moore knocked down a pair of 3s in a 10-point third to help the Ceramics tie the game at 39 headed to the fourth, while he added five points, including a three-point play, and Landon Addington had five points, with a triple, in the final stanza to secure the win.

Konlan McIntyre added 12 points with a pair of 3s for the Ceramics, while Trey Johnston tallied 20 points, Jordan Ross added 15 with three 3s and Michael Levacy scored 10 for the Lakers.

