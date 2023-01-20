St. Louis Blues score easy victory against Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators hit the road for a game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in a Central Division showdown at Enterprise Center.

The result was a 5-2 loss, ending their win streak at two.

Two minutes after Brayden Schenn put the Blues ahead, Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th career game, tied the score 1-1. Brandon Saad's goal later in the second put the home team ahead again before the the Blues added two more during the first 2 minutes, 1 second of the third.

Mattias Ekholm also scored for Nashville.

The Predators are 21-18-6. The Blues are 23-20-3.