Biden Admin Scrubs Name Of Confederate Doctor Who Did ‘Groundbreaking Work To Humanize War’ From VA Facility

This is a sorry situation led by sorry individuals. Erased for association an not honored because of deeds. Doctors back then did their job not because of what side they were associated with but because the patients were human beings. The VA is being led by a cadre of spineless self serving losers. They’re more afraid of being cancelled themselves than doing the right thing. This is shameful and they don’t care.
Wonder why Democrats are all the sudden turning their backs on their brethren they've honored for over a Century, Oh that's right, They need the Black vote now because Whites have become too aware of their Hatred towards Blacks. So now, Democrats need the very people they enslaved to save them Politically, Fascinating 🤔
He may have been on the side of the south but he did wonderful things for medical military personnel…what a great way to honor that…let’s remove him from existence
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
