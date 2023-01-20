NEW YORK, NY – A man ran through a fence at a Staten Island synagogue during the Saturday sabbath, and police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. According to police, at around 12:30 am on Saturday, a passenger in a white Honda SUV got out of the car after it stopped in front of Congregation Toras Emes on Highland Boulevard. After getting out of the rear passenger seat, the man exited the vehicle and ran through the fence of the synagogue, causing damage. He got back in the car the driver fled the scene. The NYPD Hate The post Police investigating hate crime at Staten Island synagogue after man runs through fence appeared first on Shore News Network.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO