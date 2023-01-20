Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Newark shooting
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark woman is being sought for questioning by police in a shooting that occurred two weeks ago. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s help locating Marie Hawkins-Wilson, 36, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023. “At approximately 11:35 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Livingston Street on a call of shots fired. Although no one has been reported injured in this incident, responding officers recovered four .9mm shell casings in the area,” Frage said. Detectives investigating this incident The post Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Newark shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking New Year’s Day slashing suspect
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives investigating a New Year’s Day assault in the South Village have released a photo of a white male wanted for slashing a 38-year-old man. Shortly after the New Year, the victim was walking in the area of 82 Greenwich Street when the suspect approached him and slashed him in the face, above his left eye, with a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later captured on video hopping a turnstile inside a nearby subway station. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect is still at The post NYPD seeking New Year’s Day slashing suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Female Killed In Apartment Shooting In Jersey City: Sources
A female was killed early Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a Jersey City shooting, according to authorities and sources.The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times apparently in an apartment around 8:15 a.m. on Bergen and Virginia avenues, and later pronounced dead. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Off…
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested for stabbing murder of 54-year-old Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – 54-year-old James Ballard was found by New York City police officers unresponsive with multiple stab wounds early in the morning the day after Christmas. When police arrived, they located Ballard in the area of Rockaway Avenue and Livonia Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. He later died at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. On Monday, detectives with the 73rd Precinct arrested Deshawn James, 29, who lives on Livonia Avenue. James was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect arrested for stabbing murder of 54-year-old Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island convenience store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a gun entered a Staten Island convenience store on Sunday but was refused by the store employee. According to police, at around 7:30 pm, the suspect entered Armstrong Convenience on Hyland Boulevard and demanded CBD vape products from the store clerk at gunpoint. The man pulled a gun and pointed it at the 48-year-old store employee, but the employee did not comply with the man’s threats. The suspect then fired his gun several times in the direction of the worker but did not strike him. A customer inside the store dropped to The post Staten Island convenience store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank
PARAMUS, NJ – A gas station attendant was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday by a suspect after he had finished filling the man’s gas tank. Police responded to a BP gas station in Paramus after receiving a report of an armed robbery. According to police, the gas station employee reported that a male suspect driving a grey or tan color sedan had asked to have his car filled with fuel before the robbery. “After fueling was complete, the suspect brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the attendant of over $400 in cash,” the Paramus Police Department said. “Detectives believe The post North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. One of those suspects was a 16-year-old who shot a female victim. The 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, shot a female victim in the area of North 13th Street. She is reported to be in stable condition and recovering. The teen suspect was identified as an East Orange resident. Ahmed Rauf-Nomaw, 45, of Middle Grove, NY, was arrested and faces weapons charges after a double shooting. Two male victims in the 900 block of The post Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor
Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
42-year-old man shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay identified by police
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD has announced 42-year-old Levan Galdava as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay. 47-year-old Dmytro Lapko has since been arrested and charged with his murder. On January 5th, Lapko shot Galdava multiple times in front of 3090 Ocean Avenue, near Avenue Z. Officers with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct arrived on the scene at around 9 pm to find Galdava with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and trauma to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead. The post 42-year-old man shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Police investigating hate crime at Staten Island synagogue after man runs through fence
NEW YORK, NY – A man ran through a fence at a Staten Island synagogue during the Saturday sabbath, and police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime. According to police, at around 12:30 am on Saturday, a passenger in a white Honda SUV got out of the car after it stopped in front of Congregation Toras Emes on Highland Boulevard. After getting out of the rear passenger seat, the man exited the vehicle and ran through the fence of the synagogue, causing damage. He got back in the car the driver fled the scene. The NYPD Hate The post Police investigating hate crime at Staten Island synagogue after man runs through fence appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A large home at the end of Lanes Pond Road in Howell burned down on Monday. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the residential home was used as a Jewish community center. Police and firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:45 pm to find the $1.3 million dollar home with large flames showing from the downstairs area of the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Howell Township Police Department said more information regarding this incident will be released today. The post Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Vehicle sought in deadly shooting at Bronx youth center
NEW YORK, NY – Two teenage boys were shot Thursday night outside the Police Athletic League complex on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx. One of those teens, a 15-year-old, has died. A second 16-year-old remains in critical condition. On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle. The deceased male was identified as 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega. He was shot in the head. Police arrived at the PAL center at around 9 pm to learn that a male suspect in Gray Jeep parked his car and headed toward the center. He fired multiple rounds in the direction of a group of The post Vehicle sought in deadly shooting at Bronx youth center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1