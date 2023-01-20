Read full article on original website
Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A large home at the end of Lanes Pond Road in Howell burned down on Monday. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the residential home was used as a Jewish community center. Police and firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:45 pm to find the $1.3 million dollar home with large flames showing from the downstairs area of the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Howell Township Police Department said more information regarding this incident will be released today. The post Home reportedly used as Jewish community center in Howell severely damaged in fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in East Elmhurst Fire
NEW YORK, NY – Police reported an adult male perished during a fire at a three-story home in East Elmhurst on Friday night. The unidentified man was found on the second floor of the home. Three others in the house escaped unharmed, a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and a 33-year-old man. Police and New York City Firefighters arrived on the scene at 24-37 89 Street at around 11 pm. The deceased male who died was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before being transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. FDNY extinguished the The post One dead in East Elmhurst Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
64-year-old man arrested for 1994 strangulation of mother and disabled daughter inside NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a nearly thirty-year-old murder cold case. 64-year-old Larry Atkinson strangled and killed two women inside an apartment at 550 West 125th Street in 1994. Police arrived at the location on a cold February morning to find two women unresponsive and unconscious in a bedroom inside the apartment. They were identified as Sara Roberts, 57, and her daughter Sharon Roberts, 27. Both women resided in the apartment. Police used DNA evidence, including toenails and cigarette butts, to connect Atkinson to the murders. The post 64-year-old man arrested for 1994 strangulation of mother and disabled daughter inside NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment at 1447 Doris Street in the East Bronx on Monday. Police arrived at the scene at around 4:15 pm after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious male inside the apartment. The boy was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi where he was later pronounced dead. Officers investigating the suspicious death found the teen had sustained trauma to his neck area consistent with strangulation. Police are now questioning the boy’s stepfather, a 28-year-old man. The two engaged in a dispute prior to the boy’s death. The post 15-year-old found dead inside East Bronx Apartment after dispute with stepfather appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested for stabbing murder of 54-year-old Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – 54-year-old James Ballard was found by New York City police officers unresponsive with multiple stab wounds early in the morning the day after Christmas. When police arrived, they located Ballard in the area of Rockaway Avenue and Livonia Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. He later died at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. On Monday, detectives with the 73rd Precinct arrested Deshawn James, 29, who lives on Livonia Avenue. James was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect arrested for stabbing murder of 54-year-old Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment.
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Newark shooting
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark woman is being sought for questioning by police in a shooting that occurred two weeks ago. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s help locating Marie Hawkins-Wilson, 36, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023. “At approximately 11:35 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Livingston Street on a call of shots fired. Although no one has been reported injured in this incident, responding officers recovered four .9mm shell casings in the area,” Frage said. Detectives investigating this incident The post Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Newark shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Target of Linden broad daylight drive-by shooting escaped injury
LINDEN, NJ – The target of a drive-by shooting in Linden was saved only by the shooter’s inaccurate aiming skills on Sunday. According to the Linden Police Department, at around 1:10 pm, the unidentified male suspect was sitting inside his car on the 600 block of Cleveland Ave. Detectives reported that a second vehicle pulled alongside his, and a window was lowered, revealing a gunman. The gunman fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle, and both vehicles sped off. Luckily the victim of the attack was not struck. The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and The post Target of Linden broad daylight drive-by shooting escaped injury appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – The male victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Carnasie has been identified as 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte, of Brooklyn. According to police, on January 17th, he was shot and killed at 741 East 83rd street with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing their investigation. Funeral services for Mr. Hippolyte will take place at Guarino Funeral home on Flatlands Avenue from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 26. The post Victim in deadly Canarsie shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Security guard assault at Bronx discount store as thieves stole a microwave
NEW YORK, NY – A security guard working at the Dollar Discount Party Store at the Bronx Terminal Market was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing a microwave oven. An unidentified group of individuals removed a microwave from the Dollar Discount Party Store located at 700 Exterior Street on Wednesday, at approximately 4 pm, and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. A 64-year-old male security guard tried to stop the individuals from leaving the store, at which point the individuals punched him in the face causing serious physical injury. The victim The post Security guard assault at Bronx discount store as thieves stole a microwave appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police
LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vehicle sought in deadly shooting at Bronx youth center
NEW YORK, NY – Two teenage boys were shot Thursday night outside the Police Athletic League complex on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx. One of those teens, a 15-year-old, has died. A second 16-year-old remains in critical condition. On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle. The deceased male was identified as 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega. He was shot in the head. Police arrived at the PAL center at around 9 pm to learn that a male suspect in Gray Jeep parked his car and headed toward the center. He fired multiple rounds in the direction of a group of The post Vehicle sought in deadly shooting at Bronx youth center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island drunk driver gets 2 to 6 years in prison for fatal crash on Gowanus Expressway
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island man responsible for the death of a passenger while driving drunk on the Gowanus Expressway on March 11, 2021, has been sentenced to prison after being convicted last month. Karen Diaz, 30, was killed when Mark Dookhan, 32, rear-ended a tractor-trailer. “This defendant’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol cost an innocent woman her life and endangered many others,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said after the sentencing. “He has now been held accountable for his criminal conduct. I remain committed to keeping Brooklyn’s streets safe for all people.” The post Staten Island drunk driver gets 2 to 6 years in prison for fatal crash on Gowanus Expressway appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank
PARAMUS, NJ – A gas station attendant was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday by a suspect after he had finished filling the man’s gas tank. Police responded to a BP gas station in Paramus after receiving a report of an armed robbery. According to police, the gas station employee reported that a male suspect driving a grey or tan color sedan had asked to have his car filled with fuel before the robbery. “After fueling was complete, the suspect brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the attendant of over $400 in cash,” the Paramus Police Department said. “Detectives believe The post North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island convenience store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a gun entered a Staten Island convenience store on Sunday but was refused by the store employee. According to police, at around 7:30 pm, the suspect entered Armstrong Convenience on Hyland Boulevard and demanded CBD vape products from the store clerk at gunpoint. The man pulled a gun and pointed it at the 48-year-old store employee, but the employee did not comply with the man’s threats. The suspect then fired his gun several times in the direction of the worker but did not strike him. A customer inside the store dropped to The post Staten Island convenience store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
