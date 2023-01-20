Read full article on original website
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
cnycentral.com
Why the Baldwinsville dad in apparent murder-suicide had no prior arrests
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
cnycentral.com
Ava Wood's father bought shotgun 16 days before apparent murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Christopher Wood purchased the 20-gauge shotgun used in the murder of his 14-year-old daughter Ava Wood on Jan. 4, 2023; 16 days before Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies found Ava and Christopher dead in their Baldwinsville home, with Christopher dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Toby Shelley.
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
cnycentral.com
Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
cnycentral.com
Well-known forensic artist raises profile of Syracuse crime victim Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia police officer, has people send him news articles from all over the country. The crimes are different, but there is something about the victim that is almost always the same: they are rarely known or celebrated beyond the community in which they died.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
cnycentral.com
Man pleads guilty in high-speed crash while on drugs that killed two in Cazenovia in July
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Justin Haines, 36, of New Woodstock pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed two people in July in the Town of Cazenovia. Haines entered his guilty plea in Madison County Court on Thursday. Prosecutors said Haines drove at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. After passing several vehicles on their right side on Route 92 traveling from Oran to Cazenovia, Haines lost control near the intersection with West Lake Road, prosecutors said.
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police said. Alice Porter stabbed a 40-year-old woman at 12:26 a.m. at 1511 North State Street Sunday morning, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The woman was taken...
21-year-old woman shot in leg a block from where 11-year-old killed in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in her car Saturday afternoon, police said. The woman shot at 12:43 p.m. outside 131 Grape Terrace, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. That’s just a block from where 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed on Monday night.
whcuradio.com
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
cnycentral.com
NYS Troopers arrest 11, seize illegal firearms, drugs in four day operation in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 in Onondaga County focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking. The Community Stabilization Unit split into five teams of 2 conducting traffic stops and collecting intelligence. They focused their work on the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
cnycentral.com
Sunday evening prayer service for Ava Wood, 14-year-old student-athlete from Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — A prayer service is set to be held Sunday evening for 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide. On Friday, officers say they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood both deceased...
