ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Why the Baldwinsville dad in apparent murder-suicide had no prior arrests

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man pleads guilty in high-speed crash while on drugs that killed two in Cazenovia in July

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Justin Haines, 36, of New Woodstock pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed two people in July in the Town of Cazenovia. Haines entered his guilty plea in Madison County Court on Thursday. Prosecutors said Haines drove at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. After passing several vehicles on their right side on Route 92 traveling from Oran to Cazenovia, Haines lost control near the intersection with West Lake Road, prosecutors said.
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy