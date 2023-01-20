Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
AP News Summary at 7:02 a.m. EST
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. Authorities say he fled in the vehicle after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Ten other people were wounded. It’s the deadliest attack since 21 people were killed last May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
Amid rising violence at reproductive health clinics, two Florida residents have been indicted for spray-painting threats on a clinic and targeting two others.
Full transcript of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s 2023 State of the State speech
Mr. Speaker… Mr. President… Madam Chief Justice and the entire Kansas Supreme Court… members of my Cabinet …leaders of the Kansas tribes… and all the constitutional officers and legislators assembled here tonight. It is my honor to welcome Lieutenant Governor David Toland, his wife Beth Toland, and their children Caroline and William. As we all […] The post Full transcript of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s 2023 State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
