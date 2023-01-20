Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. Authorities say he fled in the vehicle after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Ten other people were wounded. It’s the deadliest attack since 21 people were killed last May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

