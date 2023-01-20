Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Related
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art
One Connecticut man has turned a hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from wooden sculptures to dinnerware.
News 12
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Enjoy Groundhog Day across the tri-state area
Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro will announce Holtsville Hal's forecast. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and bagels and visit the other animals at the ecology center. Holtsville Ecology Center. 249 Buckley Road. Holtsville, New York 11742. Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Beardsley Bart.
News 12
Mercy College announces new president
Dobbs Ferry-based Mercy College will be getting a new president. Susan Parish was elected as the 13th president of the college by the Board of Trustees. She's currently dean at the College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Parish will succeed Timothy Hall, who announced his retirement at...
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
Ex-Newburgh tattoo shop owner among 4 Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot conspiracy
Monday's verdict is the second major trial of those accused of trying to forcibly keep Donald Trump president.
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
From her hospital bed, Carol Fitzsimmons told News 12 that there are only between one and three nurses for the entire floor.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
White Plains unveils new DMV office at The Source
The new DMV office will be open Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New White Plains DMV office set to open Monday
The new location will open at the shopping center on Maple Avenue, known as The Source at White Plains, which is home to the Cheesecake Factory, Whole Foods Market and other nationally known store brands.
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Bedford Planning Board OK's controversial plan to build cell phone tower
The board voted Monday night on several motions allowing Verizon to move forward with its plans.
News 12
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The body of a man found in a wooded area of Lincoln Park has been identified. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday. Officials say Zaccaro’s body was found about a half-mile away...
News 12
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
Memorial held for University of Georgia football player from New Milford killed in crash
Devin Willock, 21, was killed in a car crash last Sunday just hours after celebrating the football team's back-to-back championships.
Comments / 0