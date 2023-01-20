Read full article on original website
Travis County approves contract to build more housing units at Community First! Village
AUSTIN, Texas — As the need for more housing for people experiencing homelessness continues, Travis County is using federal funding to try to address the issue. With help from the American Rescue Plan, county commissioners have approved $35 million to add hundreds of units to Mobile Loves and Fishes' Community First! Village.
Austin airport workers get bump in minimum wage
The City of Austin recently raised its minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.
ATCEMS medics train 'immediate responders'
Medics in Austin want to make sure people are prepared for the worst. Here's how they're educating business owners.
Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence
AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
Austin Justice Coalition to hold rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is hosting a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday. The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.
City, police union move toward removing OPO from labor contract
With less than three months until the current police labor contract expires, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association recently returned to the bargaining table and moved closer toward consensus regarding civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney for the city, acknowledged the...
Travis Heights residents try to save historic fourplex, aesthetic of neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — In and around Austin, housing developers are buying multi-unit properties and replacing them with single-family homes. According the Historic Landmark Commission, this is a practice that is not new and likely not going away any time soon. Residents in the Travis Heights neighborhood say over the...
New development for active seniors opens in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A new mixed-income development for active seniors is opening its doors to the public Friday in East Austin. The Ladybird will feature 47 studios, 208 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units for active seniors 55 and up. Besides living arrangements, the development also has several amenities including a library, training/meeting room, theater and food pantry.
Report: Zoning approved for apartments near South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress Avenue, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The development would be built on a 2-acre lot on Alpine Road near...
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
'Cap and Stitch,' an above-highway greenspace project, presented to Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Corridor Program and the Downtown Austin Alliance are looking into a “cap and stitch” proposal, a project in addition to the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion and revamp project. This proposal, which is not funded with the budget secured...
Committee moves forward with recommendations to close three schools at Pflugerville ISD
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — While many school districts are racing to keep up with growing student populations, leaders in Pflugerville ISD are looking at closing some campuses. On Thursday night, a committee made recommendations to the school board saying they should move forward with closing and re-purposing three elementary schools: Dessau, River Oaks and Parmer Lane.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Staff shortages cause backlog in Austin's Community Cats program
AUSTIN, Texas — Over the past year, if you saw more cats roaming around Austin, here's why. Community Cats is a partnership between the Austin Animal Center (AAC) and the Austin Humane Society where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and placed back where they were found.
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
Former city employee allegedly stole, tried to sell city property
Investigators from the Austin Office of the City Auditor have released a report that shows a former employee of the Communications and Technology Management department “stole and attempted to sell a city-owned mobile device in December 2021.” That employee, Brian Cox, a former IT support analyst, resigned from the city in April 2022, thus avoiding being fired.
