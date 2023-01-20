ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence

AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City, police union move toward removing OPO from labor contract

With less than three months until the current police labor contract expires, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association recently returned to the bargaining table and moved closer toward consensus regarding civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney for the city, acknowledged the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New development for active seniors opens in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A new mixed-income development for active seniors is opening its doors to the public Friday in East Austin. The Ladybird will feature 47 studios, 208 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units for active seniors 55 and up. Besides living arrangements, the development also has several amenities including a library, training/meeting room, theater and food pantry.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Zoning approved for apartments near South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress Avenue, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The development would be built on a 2-acre lot on Alpine Road near...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda

Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Staff shortages cause backlog in Austin's Community Cats program

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the past year, if you saw more cats roaming around Austin, here's why. Community Cats is a partnership between the Austin Animal Center (AAC) and the Austin Humane Society where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and placed back where they were found.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Former city employee allegedly stole, tried to sell city property

Investigators from the Austin Office of the City Auditor have released a report that shows a former employee of the Communications and Technology Management department “stole and attempted to sell a city-owned mobile device in December 2021.” That employee, Brian Cox, a former IT support analyst, resigned from the city in April 2022, thus avoiding being fired.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

