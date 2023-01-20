ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses ratify contracts after strike at two NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses who went on strike this month at two major New York City hospitals have ratified the contracts that were hammered out to end the walkout. Their union, called the New York State Nurses Association, said Tuesday that 98% of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center voted in favor of the contracts. They include raises totaling 19% over three years, commitments to hire more nurses and new provisions to enforce promised staffing levels. Messages seeking comment were sent to the hospitals. Together, they employ over 7,000 union nurses.
NYC to use cruise ship terminal as asylum-seeker shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is temporarily turning a cruise ship terminal into a shelter and services hub for asylum-seekers. Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan Saturday. It’s the latest in a series of facilities the city has set up — and sometimes shut down — as it strains to handle an ongoing influx. The city says the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will have room, food, medical care and other services for 1,000 single men. Its first occupants will move from another relief center at a hotel, which will switch to accommodating asylum-seeking families with children. Adams says since last spring, 41,000 asylum-seekers have come to the city since last spring, sometimes on buses sent by out-of-state governors.
