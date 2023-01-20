BYU gymnast picks ‘Barbie Girl’ for floor routine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Gymnasts are always searching for the perfect music and the most perfect theme for their floor routines.

For Brigham Young University gymnast Rebekah Ripley, her inspiration came from a friend who told her that her blond hair and blue eyes resemble a Barbie doll, so she should try to do a routine to the song, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

The song came out in 1997, way before Ripley was even born, but she knew the song well. She said her family would also turn the volume up whenever the song came on.

“It’s a classic honestly,” Ripley said.

Ripely did her first Barbie routine at the Super16 gymnastics meet in Las Vegas, Nev., where the Cougars kicked off their 2023 season. Her second Barbie routine appeared in the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah on Friday, Jan. 13, which earned her a whopping 9.850.

And the whole Barbie theme seemed to fit her personality well.

“I mean, pink is my favorite color,” she said. “I’d like to think I have a bubbly personality. I think I can take on a little bit of Barbie.”

Ripley not only embodied the bubbly personality of Barbie in her routine but also incorporated plastic, robotic moves around her tumbling passes.

“I’m the type of gymnast who is a little more stiff and powerful,” she said. “I can already do start and stop movements, so I knew I could pull off the moves, but it took a lot of time. I watched a lot of YouTube videos, trying to see other people who move like Barbies. It took a long time to put it together. I put those boing noises in when I do the leaps. I think that made it look like I was a toy, boing-ing through the air.”

The Las Vegas meet was Ripley’s first time back in a lineup since she first tore her ACL in 2019. She had to undergo three surgeries and now wears a knee brace to prevent further damage.

It was a surreal feeling when she found out her first routine in years went viral.

“Coaches and teammates and friends were like, ‘This routine is going to go viral!'” Ripley said. “That’s always the hope. That would be super cool, but I didn’t think it would happen my first meet back competing after three knee surgeries.”

Tomorrow, Ripley will get to perform her Barbie-themed routine at BYU’s first home meet of the season as they host Boise State University at the Marriott Center.

She’s looking forward to showing off her floor exercise at home.

“I’m just so excited to do it in front of a majority of BYU fans,” she said. “People are there to watch us, cheer us on… It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be great.”

