Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New York Native Moves to Lake Area to continue cat rescue. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to a power outage today, Jan. 23, 2023. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says normal dismissal procedures will be followed including transportation and that all students will receive lunch before dismissal.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
SWLA residents share concerns about frequent bridge closures
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One bridge closure after another - the Black Bayou and Big Lake bridges have been a consistent problem for residents traveling through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. The Black Bayou Bridge is now open, but just a few days ago it was shut down. According to...
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
All tornado warnings expire in SWLA
Submit photos of storm damage HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is out of the severe threat after numerous tornado warnings were issued Tuesday evening as a line of storms moved through the area. No tornadoes have been confirmed yet, but KPLC is checking out several reports of...
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
Vehicle experts recommend shield to help with rise in catalytic converter thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the U.S. and right here in Southwest Louisiana. You may have seen numerous stories over the past year of thefts and arrests regarding the automotive part, but experts say there is a way to make it harder for thieves and potentially save you thousands of dollars.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Changes underway for Sulphur’s Home Rule Charter
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Revision of the city’s Home Rule Charter has been on city official’s to-do list for several years. A charter commission was appointed late last year, and now a series of meetings have taken place to revise the charter and bring it up to date.
I-10E reopens at Ryan St. following vehicle accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound has reopened at the Ryan St. exit following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh
(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
1/23: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, 501 E. Burton St., Sulphur — criminal trespass; obscenity. Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas — two counts monetary instrument abuse; two counts illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bond: $30,000. Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 30,...
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
[Photos] Boater Sinks Truck At The Prien Lake Park Boat Launch In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Talk about a bad day fishing. Usually, you throw fish back in the water, not your truck. The Lake Charles Police, Fire Department, and an Ambulance were called to the scene to check out the boater to make sure he was okay. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred during the incident.
