Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salina Invitational Tournament final results
On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville
After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town for 5th year in a row; vote now
For the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. "This is so exciting," said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It's unimaginable!"
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum to celebrate Kansas turning 162
Celebrate Kansas Day a bit early at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina on Saturday. The State of Kansas turns 162 years old on Sunday. The free event for the whole family is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue. A variety of demonstrations, make-and-take...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic
TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
KWU women hold on to beat Threshers
NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational
SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Collins, Dakota Shane; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Housing update among items on Saline County Commission agenda
Housing, a proclamation, delinquent taxes, and updates are among the items on the Saline County Commission for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
Canton teen arrested in connection to mother's homicide
MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton. The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0