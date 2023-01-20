ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Salina Invitational Tournament final results

On Saturday, another Salina Invitational Tournament concluded, with all six of our area teams competing in one final game before the end of the action. Here are the results for all six teams in their four matchups on Saturday. Girls 3rd-place game. Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 (OT) Boys...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans resume league play in Belleville

After securing a third-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will resume regular season and league play with a Tuesday trip to Republic County. The Lady Trojans have put themselves in a very favorable position heading into the home stretch and will come...
BELLEVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week

Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show 5:50 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Republic County Lady Buffaloes basketball: 6 p.m. at Republic County. Southeast...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Thompson breaks own school record, leads T-Bird women at Rust Buster Classic

TOPEKA - Building off last week's momentum in their season-opening meet, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would see sophomore Miracle Thompson break her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles and run a national qualifying mark in the 60 meters as part of three new national qualifying marks and five event wins for the T-Birds at the 2023 Washburn University Rust Buster Classic inside the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

KWU women hold on to beat Threshers

NORTH NEWTON – Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball trailed 16-14 after the first quarter of Saturday's game with the Bethel Threshers inside Thresher Gymnasium. A 21-7 surge by the Coyotes turned the tides and the Coyotes would come away with a 70-62 win to complete the season sweep of the Threshers.
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

More Coyote records fall at Concordia Polar Dog Invitational

SEWARD, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track record book continued its trend of weekly updates as the Coyotes ran, and threw, to more records as KWU continued its season at the Concordia Polar Dog Invitational hosted by Concordia University on Saturday. The Coyotes set four new school records...
SEWARD, NE
Salina Post

Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina

A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Collins, Dakota Shane; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Canton teen arrested in connection to mother's homicide

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton. The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene...
CANTON, KS
Salina Post

Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter

Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
SALINA, KS
