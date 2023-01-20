Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Teenager shot at Russell neighborhood apartment complex; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police received calls to the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting at South Central Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at South Central Park. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:45p.m. officers responded to a shotspotter near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive. While officers were heading the shotspotter location, the incident was upgraded to a...
Wave 3
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
Wave 3
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty. Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Wave 3
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
Wave 3
Gun seized at Eastern High School
After 180 years, the Jeffboat shipbuilding operation and the jobs that came with it has run its course.
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
Wave 3
Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was caught on surveillance throwing rocks through a Butchertown business Friday night. It happened at Camp FurKids in the 1500 block of Mellwood Avenue. Just after 11:30 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of two males who threw rocks and shattered the front...
Wave 3
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Black Market closed until summer following break-in
Wave 3
Public ideas sought on future of Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville
The gun has been secured and the student is now in custody.
Wave 3
Alleged serial burglar in Louisville appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There has been a rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville, with some of them caught on camera. On Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. Louisville officers arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His...
