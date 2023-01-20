Read full article on original website
Metro News
Long talked about water project will move ahead in Barbour County
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Officials with the city of Philippi say funding has been secured to complete a project to create a secondary water source for the city and more than 80 percent of Barbour County. City Manager Jeremy Drennen said the city was recently approved for a $10 Million...
Metro News
Fayette County sheriff: Military graves vandalized
PAGE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway in Fayette County after at least 13 veterans graves were vandalized earlier this month at a cemetery in the community of Page. Fayette County Mike Fridley said there were 13 bronze military grave site markers removed and stolen. The cemetery’s caretaker reported...
Metro News
Fast start, balanced offense guide Bluefield to 54-44 win at Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va. — Bluefield put together three impressive quarters to build a sizable lead at Oak Hill and the Beavers held off a late rally from the Red Devils to win 54-44 at the Lilly Center. The Beavers (8-3) built a 21-point lead going into the final frame...
Metro News
Lewis County mother to appear in court for ‘bloody mess’ of infant daughter’s stabbing death
WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County woman charged with killing her three-month-old daughter will be in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Krista Brunecz, 31, will appear before a Lewis County magistrate at 12 p.m. She was arrested and charged Friday with the death of a child by a parent by child abuse.
Metro News
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
Metro News
Malden man death ruled a homicide
MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide. “Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives. In...
