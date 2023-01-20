ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Metro News

Fayette County sheriff: Military graves vandalized

PAGE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway in Fayette County after at least 13 veterans graves were vandalized earlier this month at a cemetery in the community of Page. Fayette County Mike Fridley said there were 13 bronze military grave site markers removed and stolen. The cemetery’s caretaker reported...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Malden man death ruled a homicide

MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide. “Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives. In...
MALDEN, WV

