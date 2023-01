CLARION, PA – Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (2-6, 1-1 MAC) capped their weekend on the road with a Sunday Mid-American Conference (MAC) clash against Clarion University (8-3, 5-1 MAC), but fell to the hosts 22-14. In one of the day’s most entertaining bouts, No. 6 Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) grinded out a close fought 5-3 decision victory. The redshirt sophomore showed his skills with a flashy reversal to help seal the opening victory of the dual.

