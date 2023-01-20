COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia is accepting initial project proposals applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city said in a press release on Thursday.

Columbia was awarded $25.2 million in ARPA funds. The Columbia City Council previously identified four areas it would like to prioritize with the first half of the funding, $12.6 million. Those priority areas were homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services and workforce development, according to the press release.

After a community engagement process, priority areas for the second half of the funding were identified: Mental health access, workforce support, access to services and affordable housing.

Go online to access the initial application. Applications close Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Funding opportunities for the final priority areas will open at a later date.

Boone County opened up ARPA applications earlier this week.

The post Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS .