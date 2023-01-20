ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Changes underway for Sulphur’s Home Rule Charter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Revision of the city’s Home Rule Charter has been on city official’s to-do list for several years. A charter commission was appointed late last year, and now a series of meetings have taken place to revise the charter and bring it up to date.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to a power outage today, Jan. 23, 2023. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says normal dismissal procedures will be followed including transportation and that all students will receive lunch before dismissal.
STARKS, LA
KPLC TV

All tornado warnings expire in SWLA

Submit photos of storm damage HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is out of the severe threat after numerous tornado warnings were issued Tuesday evening as a line of storms moved through the area. No tornadoes have been confirmed yet, but KPLC is checking out several reports of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh

(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Black Bayou Bridge resumes normal operations

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has resumed normal operations after the southbound lanes were closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The bridge is open to both marine and vehicle traffic.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2023. Robert Bradley Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; proper equipment required on vehicles. Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Rosepine man arrested on domestic abuse charges

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man has been arrested on two domestic abuse charges. Shawn Michael Williamson, 38, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Bond has not been set. Williamson remains in the VPSO...
ROSEPINE, LA

