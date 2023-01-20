Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
NBC Los Angeles
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
NBC Los Angeles
Eagles Overreactions: The NFC Should Be Terrified of Jalen Hurts & Co.
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so...
NBC Los Angeles
Stefon Diggs Defends Behavior Following Bills' Season-Ending Loss
Stefon Diggs defends behavior following Bills' season-ending loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the quickest routes Stefon Diggs ran on Sunday might have been during his early exit out of Highmark Stadium. Shortly following the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional...
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch 49ers Vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game
How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFC is falling into order. The No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles made their 2022 playoff debut by routing their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, 38-7 on Saturday. The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.
NBC Los Angeles
Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
NBC Los Angeles
Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator
Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first...
Jalen Rose says he wasn’t shading Stephen A. Smith over Cowboys trolling
A sports media saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday. Jalen Rose lashed out at media personalities who make hay trolling the Dallas Cowboys, following their playoff loss to the 49ers. Many people who saw the tweets believed they were directed at Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith. “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose tweeted Monday. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit.” If anyone’s bit is trolling the Cowboys, it’s Smith, who has done so relentlessly for years. It’s an annual tradition for him to spend all...
