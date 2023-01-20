ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson Calls Out 'Terrifying' Deepfakes Of Himself On Social Media

By Jazmin Tolliver
Robert Pattinson has had enough of seeing “bizarre” deepfakes of himself on social media.

Speaking with ES Magazine , the “Batman” actor opened up about feeling uneasy over the digitally altered videos of his face that have been popping up across the internet.

“It’s terrifying,” the actor told the U.K. outlet in a story published Thursday. “The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, ‘Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?’ It’s really bizarre. You just realise that we’re two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality — and what on Earth am I going to do as a job then?”

Deepfakes are created using a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning to digitally forge a person’s face or body to make them appear to be someone else. The convincing images can be used maliciously to create audio and video hoaxes, as well as for more lighthearted spoofs.

Pattinson isn’t the only celebrity who has dealt with pesky deepfakes ― last year, a TikTok star named Miles Fisher fooled millions after going viral for his Tom Cruise deepfake videos .

Pattinson’s interview comes as he works with “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho for a new dystopian movie called “Mickey 17,” in which he plays two versions of himself as clones who join forces.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before,” Pattinson told ES Magazine of working on the film. “The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working.”

The upcoming film is based on the 2022 science fiction book “Mickey7” written by Edward Ashton, and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Holliday Grainger.

Pattinson will also star in a “Batman” sequel directed by Matt Reeves. Warner Bros. confirmed the film’s production in April, but the official release date has not been announced.

Last year’s “Batman,” featuring Pattinson’s raw and intense portrayal of the winged defender, hooked fans and earned big bucks ― over half a billion dollars ― at the box office.

“Mickey 17” is set to hit theaters on March 9, 2024. Watch the teaser trailer below.

