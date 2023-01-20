ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappan, NY

Boys basketball: Tappan Zee is throttling opponents and making noise

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
NANUET – Why are so many opponents struggling to score against Tappan Zee?

Sit in the bleachers and listen.

The chatter is nonstop. The squeaking is unabating.

“All of the guys have bought in,” Dutchmen senior Jack Maloney said of the willingness to get after opponents. “It’s like second nature to us at this point.”

This is what defense is supposed to sound like.

“I think our guys understand that the things that take no talent are the things we really care about,” Tappan Zee coach George Gaines said. “For us, communication is an everyday priority on offense and defense. We talk.”

And hustle.

Nanuet had some momentum coming into Thursday’s league showdown against the Dutchmen, but quickly lost steam and fell 69-39.

So far, Tappan Zee is giving up just 34.4 points a game.

Defense is part of the culture here and every middle school player in the district with varsity aspirations understands the expectations.

“It was just kind of instilled in us,” Dutchman senior Sean Berrigan said.

Tappan Zee will never cast a long shadow on the offensive end, but this team is takes care of the ball and makes the extra pass. Very few hard-earned possessions are wasted. The Golden Knights were threatening a comeback right after the break on Thursday, but a couple of stops got Tappan Zee going.

Pat Linehan sent the Dutchmen into the fourth quarter with a 50-31 lead, capping an 18-9 run with a four-point play.

“There’s not really a set play or a guy who’s getting the ball every time,” Berrigan added. “You don’t know who’s going to score each time down and that is the beauty of it.”

What it means

Finishing undefeated is a longshot with teams like Panas and Clarkstown South on the schedule in the second half, along with the usual rivals. With so many capable teams in Class A, the goal should be securing a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the Section 1 Class A tournament.

Player of the game

Defense wins championships, so let’s give a nod to Nick Lange, who regularly takes on the most talented player on the opposing team. He again was a nuisance.

“He's a soccer guy,” Maloney said. “He keeps the energy up and does all the little things we ask him to do.”

By the numbers

Tappan Zee (10-0, 2-0): Berrigan finished with 21 points. ... Maloney wound up with 18 points. ... Tom Linehan scored 16 points. ... The Dutchmen connected from behind the arc 11 times.

Nanuet (7-7, 1-1): Dan Nyamollo and Jack O'Sullivan led the Golden Knights with 16 points apiece. ... The rest of the lineup accounted for seven points.

Quotable

"Honestly, we’re not protecting that," Maloney said of the penchant for holding teams under 40 points. "It is what it is. We just want the win."

"We've had a couple of stretches where we haven't been consistent enough," Nanuet coach Dave Masterson said. "We played Rye and Hen Hud and had leads in both games, but weren't able to hang on. The win against Nyack earlier this week was the first game we were consistent start to finish. It's tough getting the guys to buy in to playing defense like that, but George is the master of it."

Mike Dougherty covers basketball for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @lohudhoopsmbd.

