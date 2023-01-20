Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

FINAL UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Ohio.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed questionable for Friday."

The three-time NBA All-Star got hurt in Monday's 113-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and missed Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He is in his first season with the Cavs and has been playing outstandingly through 40 games.

The former Louisville star has averages of 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

In addition, he has helped the Cavs get off to an excellent start to the season with a 28-18 record in 46 games.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 6-4, and they are an incredible 19-4 in the 23 games they have hosted at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Cavs 106-101 (in San Francisco at the Chase Center), and Mitchell had 29 points, ten rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes.

The Warriors will enter the matchup on the second night of a back-to-back (they lost 121-118 in overtime to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night).

They are 22-23 in 45 games, and 5-18 in 23 games on the road.