Opinion: Response to Hamlin tragedy showed openness to vulnerability of men

Perhaps no contemporary arena, apart from the theater of war, serves as a stage for traditional masculine heroics quite like an American football field. Like many athletes, professional football players are hailed as heroes, exalted to a status more godlike than mortal. However, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, the dense fog of immortality evaporated, exposing the fragility of life, as well as the raw, uncensored emotional response of his teammates.

As Hamlin's body fell to the field so did the masculine pretense that pervades the sport. Fans watched as the tear-streaked faces of players and staff, scared for their friend, reached across the competitive divide to embrace and offer support. Striking images emerged from the harrowing backdrop, such as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hugging a tearful Josh Allen, or the Bills team kneeling in unison as the ambulance departed the stadium. In the end, the NFL opted to cancel the game − a decision that demonstrated valuing life over entertainment.

Consider this event in contrast to 50 years earlier, when Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed on the field and died from what was later determined to be a massive heart attack. Rather than suspending or canceling the game, the players continued, likely bewildered, with the Bears defeating the Lions, 28-23. It’s hard to believe they could resume playing with any semblance of focus. Following the game, the players were informed of Hughes’ death. One can imagine the scene as harsh and cold; metaphorically stepping over Hughes’ lifeless body in pursuit of the game.

The events with Hamlin and Hughes were similar yet treated quite differently. This leads me to wonder if the 50 years separating these events has witnessed a quiet evolution in public openness to the emotionality of men.

As a psychologist who has worked predominately with male veterans for nearly two decades, the contrast in how these two events were handled piqued my interest. Men in my practice frequently recite messages they’ve received throughout their lives about manhood and emotionality. Rarely are these messages positive. All too often, men are taught, coached, encouraged, or implied to suppress their emotions. Many have limited skills in recognizing and managing their feelings, particularly the most vulnerable emotions, like hurt, embarrassment, or rejection, which are feminized to the point of obscurity.

Unfortunately, suppression doesn’t eliminate emotions. They persist, undigested, refluxing into different forms. They may be externalized through drugs, alcohol, expressions of anger, and far too frequently, violence. Disproportionately, men are the perpetrators of violence and nary a day passes where this isn’t reflected in national headlines in the form of mass shootings, homicide and domestic violence. At some point, one must wonder why, and more importantly, how do we stop it?

Perhaps the answers lie in how we socialize men and boys to emotion, and the NFL response to Hamlin may represent tangible evidence of a cultural shift − one where the full range of men’s experience is welcomed and vulnerability is embraced. As more space is made for men to reclaim the full breadth and depth of their experience, the hope is that we will observe reductions in unacknowledged emotions being tragically acted out.

I feel hopeful for us as a society when I see the importance of human life eclipsing entertainment, and our expanding openness to the vulnerability of men. I imagine the faces of all the children at home, watching their heroes adoringly from afar and bearing witness to the triumph of vulnerability over masculinity. Rather than vulnerability leading to weakness, as is so often feared, the nation saw strength and community while we united to root for Damar. How beautiful, how necessary.

Teri Ann Bolte is a psychologist who practices in Northern Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Response to Hamlin tragedy showed openness to vulnerability of men