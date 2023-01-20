ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Opinion: Response to Hamlin tragedy showed openness to vulnerability of men

By Teri Ann Bolte
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Se9Lp_0kKwP8B900

Perhaps no contemporary arena, apart from the theater of war, serves as a stage for traditional masculine heroics quite like an American football field. Like many athletes, professional football players are hailed as heroes, exalted to a status more godlike than mortal. However, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, the dense fog of immortality evaporated, exposing the fragility of life, as well as the raw, uncensored emotional response of his teammates.

As Hamlin's body fell to the field so did the masculine pretense that pervades the sport. Fans watched as the tear-streaked faces of players and staff, scared for their friend, reached across the competitive divide to embrace and offer support. Striking images emerged from the harrowing backdrop, such as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hugging a tearful Josh Allen, or the Bills team kneeling in unison as the ambulance departed the stadium. In the end, the NFL opted to cancel the game − a decision that demonstrated valuing life over entertainment.

Consider this event in contrast to 50 years earlier, when Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed on the field and died from what was later determined to be a massive heart attack. Rather than suspending or canceling the game, the players continued, likely bewildered, with the Bears defeating the Lions, 28-23. It’s hard to believe they could resume playing with any semblance of focus. Following the game, the players were informed of Hughes’ death. One can imagine the scene as harsh and cold; metaphorically stepping over Hughes’ lifeless body in pursuit of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSowP_0kKwP8B900

The events with Hamlin and Hughes were similar yet treated quite differently. This leads me to wonder if the 50 years separating these events has witnessed a quiet evolution in public openness to the emotionality of men.

As a psychologist who has worked predominately with male veterans for nearly two decades, the contrast in how these two events were handled piqued my interest. Men in my practice frequently recite messages they’ve received throughout their lives about manhood and emotionality. Rarely are these messages positive. All too often, men are taught, coached, encouraged, or implied to suppress their emotions. Many have limited skills in recognizing and managing their feelings, particularly the most vulnerable emotions, like hurt, embarrassment, or rejection, which are feminized to the point of obscurity.

More: 72 hours of blue: How Damar Hamlin changed everything for Bengals fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2gHv_0kKwP8B900

Unfortunately, suppression doesn’t eliminate emotions. They persist, undigested, refluxing into different forms. They may be externalized through drugs, alcohol, expressions of anger, and far too frequently, violence. Disproportionately, men are the perpetrators of violence and nary a day passes where this isn’t reflected in national headlines in the form of mass shootings, homicide and domestic violence. At some point, one must wonder why, and more importantly, how do we stop it?

Perhaps the answers lie in how we socialize men and boys to emotion, and the NFL response to Hamlin may represent tangible evidence of a cultural shift − one where the full range of men’s experience is welcomed and vulnerability is embraced. As more space is made for men to reclaim the full breadth and depth of their experience, the hope is that we will observe reductions in unacknowledged emotions being tragically acted out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Oxp9_0kKwP8B900

I feel hopeful for us as a society when I see the importance of human life eclipsing entertainment, and our expanding openness to the vulnerability of men. I imagine the faces of all the children at home, watching their heroes adoringly from afar and bearing witness to the triumph of vulnerability over masculinity. Rather than vulnerability leading to weakness, as is so often feared, the nation saw strength and community while we united to root for Damar. How beautiful, how necessary.

Teri Ann Bolte is a psychologist who practices in Northern Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17smdy_0kKwP8B900

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Response to Hamlin tragedy showed openness to vulnerability of men

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

A local clothing company has turned Joe Burrow's post-game comment about the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans into a T-shirt. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, spoiling the league's plans for a potential neutral-site AFC title game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta. After the game, Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch overturned during Cincinnati-Buffalo second quarter

CBS' broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Gene Steratore were all in agreement that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't come down with the touchdown catch that officials overturned during the second quarter of Sunday's divisional-round showdown with the Bills in Buffalo. The reaction on social media indicated a difference of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

CBS' Tracy Wolfson on Cincinnati center Ted Karras' knee: 'Evident it's bothering him'

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras is fighting through significant pain in his right knee, according to a report from sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during the second quarter of CBS' broadcast of Sunday's divisional-round playoff showdown against the Bills in Buffalo. "Ted Karras right now (is) really struggling," Wolfson said on the air. "He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Eric Weddle, who gave Cincinnati zero chance in Buffalo, slammed on Twitter

Eric Weddle, the former NFL safety who told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that the Cincinnati Bengals had "zero chance against the Bills" and added that Cincinnati got outplayed and "should have lost to the Ravens" the previous week, hadn't addressed his predictions via Twitter as of Sunday night. But Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, former Cincinnati great Andrew Whitworth, radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hoard and many others have pointed out via Twitter in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rhinehaus OTR receives Bengals game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win in Buffalo

As the Cincinnati Bengals returned from Buffalo following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Bills, many wondered which bars or restaurants would receive the team's game balls from the divisional-round win. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus, which shared great video after the wild-card win against Baltimore of fans there reacting to Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," received one of them from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per a tweet early Monday: ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Tony Romo: High-ankle sprain threatens Patrick Mahomes' Cincinnati-Kansas City status

During the final minutes of CBS' broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals' divisional-round win against the Bills in Buffalo, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz asked color analyst Tony Romo what he thought about the prospect of Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing in the AFC title game against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium with the high-ankle sprain he's believed to have suffered on Saturday. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy