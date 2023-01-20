ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

It's Necessary: Breathe easy; Deep breaths; Clearing the air

By Kevin Necessary
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0RtA_0kKwOyjV00

The past few weeks in The Jungle have been particularly wild. There was the Damar Hamlin incident, which shocked the nation and threw the NFL playoff picture into a brief tailspin. There was the coin toss debacle, and a game against the Baltimore Ravens to decide home field advantage for the following wild card game, also against the Ravens. Fines, season-ending injuries, penalties and lots of bad blood ensued.

Of course, the most unbelievable moment was the now-legendary "Fumble in the Jungle," where Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard sprinted 98 yards down the Paycor Stadium field, scoring a touchdown on a fumble return. It had been a tight, ugly game all night, and much like hometown hero Hubbard, Bengals fans probably could have used some oxygen to help with their collective hyperventilating. But a win's a win, and Bengals fan could breathe easy knowing their team was headed to a divisional rematch against Buffalo.

The Bengals offensive line has been decimated by injuries, and enter the game against Buffalo as underdogs. Even if the Bengals don't advance after Sunday, Bengals fans have another reason to breathe easy: this past season has proven Joe Burrow and co. are the real deal.

Kevin Necessary is an illustrator and editorial cartoonist. His editorial cartoons appear Sundays in The Enquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

A local clothing company has turned Joe Burrow's post-game comment about the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans into a T-shirt. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, spoiling the league's plans for a potential neutral-site AFC title game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta. After the game, Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch overturned during Cincinnati-Buffalo second quarter

CBS' broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Gene Steratore were all in agreement that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't come down with the touchdown catch that officials overturned during the second quarter of Sunday's divisional-round showdown with the Bills in Buffalo. The reaction on social media indicated a difference of...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Eric Weddle, who gave Cincinnati zero chance in Buffalo, slammed on Twitter

Eric Weddle, the former NFL safety who told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that the Cincinnati Bengals had "zero chance against the Bills" and added that Cincinnati got outplayed and "should have lost to the Ravens" the previous week, hadn't addressed his predictions via Twitter as of Sunday night. But Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, former Cincinnati great Andrew Whitworth, radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hoard and many others have pointed out via Twitter in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rhinehaus OTR receives Bengals game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win in Buffalo

As the Cincinnati Bengals returned from Buffalo following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Bills, many wondered which bars or restaurants would receive the team's game balls from the divisional-round win. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus, which shared great video after the wild-card win against Baltimore of fans there reacting to Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," received one of them from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per a tweet early Monday: ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

CBS' Tracy Wolfson on Cincinnati center Ted Karras' knee: 'Evident it's bothering him'

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras is fighting through significant pain in his right knee, according to a report from sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during the second quarter of CBS' broadcast of Sunday's divisional-round playoff showdown against the Bills in Buffalo. "Ted Karras right now (is) really struggling," Wolfson said on the air. "He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Limited number of tickets for AFC championship game to go on sale Monday. Here's when

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, as both teams will compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. With the Bengals beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday and the Chiefs winning 27-20 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams will now face each other in the championship game for the second straight year. Like last season, this matchup will be played at the Chiefs' home stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy