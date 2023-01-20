ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Bengals fans must enjoy the moment, remain optimistic

By Patrick Muncie
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
For those of us who endured the monumentally difficult period of failure − lasting from January 1991 to January 2022 − the Bengals routinely winning playoff games is surreal. Even after last year’s postseason catharsis, coming through in close games and then getting to play another week is a foreign concept. But I’m getting used to it.

Sunday’s win against Baltimore wasn’t the blowout many predicted. In fact, the Ravens nearly concocted the perfect formula to pull off the upset − leveraging a very talented defense and well-designed play calls that made the most of their limited offensive weapons. I repeat, nearly.

When the relentless Bengals defense stuffed Tyler Huntley and wrestled the ball from his grasp, less than a yard from the goal line, there were many possible outcomes. It could have ended with players in a scrum, each one desperately trying to recover the fumble. That was the most likely scenario.

The ball could have ended up in the hands of a Ravens player − including running back Gus Edwards, standing at the edge of the pack − who might have walked it into the end zone and given Baltimore the lead.

The least likely scenario was the ball floating, almost in slow motion, right into the hands of a Bengals defensive lineman. And then that lineman, who grew up in Cincinnati as a Bengals fan, taking the ball 98 yards in the other direction for a touchdown.

Watch:Bengals DE Sam Hubbard scores 98-yard TD vs. Ravens

But, somehow, it happened.

As Sam Hubbard rumbled down the field, I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. In an effort not to wake my sleeping family, I found myself whisper-yelling "Go….goooo" in five yard bursts. It felt like the kind of play that used to go against the Bengals and break our hearts. Instead, the "Fumble in the Jungle" saved the game.

Despite the clutch plays and good fortune, the mood around the Bengals is not quite as optimistic as we might expect. For some fans the euphoria has been snuffed out by legitimate concerns of major injuries to the offensive line. As for the national sports pundits, those injuries, plus a firm belief that the Bengals should have beaten the Ravens with ease, have turned a very good postseason victory into conversations bordering on an indictment.

The reason for the pessimism and lack of respect is somewhat understandable, and it’s due to two factors.

First, while we have incredible fans, many remain accustomed to decades of failure and can’t look past the gloominess of injuries or the NFL’s postseason rule changes that put the Bengals at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, some TV talking heads can’t quite come around to the idea of the Bengals being consistently good.

The second factor is changing expectations. After coming so close to winning the Super Bowl, a championship standard has been set, as Joe Burrow said last week. This, of course, is a good thing. But with heightened expectation comes increased scrutiny from the media and more anxiety for fans.

While there is nothing we can do about the pundits, for fans we must enjoy the moment and remain optimistic. Over the past two seasons, these Bengals have done everything imaginable to gain our trust. Now, we get to play a Buffalo Bills team that many believe is the best in football. Regardless, I know the Bengals can win on Sunday, as well as the Sundays that follow.

While enduring three decades of heartbreak, this opportunity − to be among the best, year after year − is exactly what we wanted. For those who think the Bills are more talented and will ride the emotional wave to a championship, all I can say is, it’s possible. And if they win on Sunday, I will tip my cap and wish them luck and good health. In the meantime, no one should underestimate the talent, tenacity and confidence of the Bengals, which can be summed up perfectly by the team’s mantra:

They’ve got to play us!

Patrick Muncie is a writer and public relations professional. He was born and raised in Springboro and lived in O'Bryonville before moving to New York City. Twitter: @pmuncie; Substack: Palace of the Fans.

