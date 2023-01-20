ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

New Greensboro police chief ready to move forward without forgetting the past

By Neill McNeill
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ3oZ_0kKwOMdF00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just leave it to a 7-year-old to put things in perspective.

John Thompson was just hours into a job that represented the pinnacle of his law enforcement career: chief of the Greensboro Police Department.

How a Greensboro man became a ‘giving’ authority in the battle for affordable housing

He had just gotten into his department-owned Chevrolet Tahoe which his predecessor had driven. His daughter was in the back seat.

“And so this Tahoe has push-button parking, drive, reverse,” he told me while describing the SUV’s transmission controls. “And I can’t figure out how to put the car in reverse. I’m pushing the button, but it’s a pull button.”

“And after a minute or two, my 7-year-old daughter in the back seat chimes in and says, ‘Dad, shouldn’t a chief know how to drive a car?’ And so, as a parent at that moment, I had to bite my tongue and say, ‘yes, that is true.’”

He’s since learned how to put the Tahoe in reverse. In fact, you could say he’s pushed a lot of correct buttons professionally in his nearly 25-year law enforcement career.

He grew up in Northern California in a family of eight children.

After completing a two-year New York City mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his journey shifted to North Carolina to join family.

His sister had settled in the Asheboro area. That connection combined with an interest in law enforcement led him to become an officer with Asheboro’s police department in 1998.

Not even two years on the job, he responded to a call that turned out to be—to this day—one of the most memorable of his law enforcement career.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

In September of 1999, a man with a grudge against the Lowe’s home improvement chain set off a pipe bomb in the company’s Asheboro store. It critically injured a woman who was shopping in the store’s paint section.

“I remember responding to the scene, seeing the victim,” he said. “I think the most shocking thing was one, being young in my law enforcement career and (two) a bombing is something that is not common anywhere.”

In 2003, Thompson would take that and other Asheboro memories to Greensboro where he became an officer in a department that would soon suffer what he calls, “setbacks.”

“(There were) issues in the Department with former Chief David Wray,” he said.

Chief Wray ended up resigning amid allegations he used an elite intelligence unit to secretly investigate black officers. One of those officers accused the unit of placing a tracking device on his car. The allegations and the investigation that followed amplified what had been a decades-long lack of trust between Greensboro’s black community and the police department.

For John Thompson, it was a period that brought the department down from being what he considered to be among the “premier” law enforcement agencies in the country.  Morale within the department took a hit, and so did the department’s standing in the community.

But things improved during the tenures of chiefs who would follow.

Thompson says former Chief Ken Miller moved the department forward in technology. Chief Wayne Scott stressed community engagement.

And then Chief Brian James pulled it all together during the pandemic and the protests after George Floyd’s death with youth outreach programs, among other initiatives.

“The most significant thing I took from him (Chief James) is he really had a thoughtful and calm leadership style,” Thompson told me.

Thompson’s  style isn’t that dissimilar. He’s quiet, calm, and doesn’t smile much.

“I would say I’m kind of unassuming, but I’m really excited for our organization,” he said. “I would, hands down, put our agency against any other agency in the country.”

And like all  those agencies across the country, Greensboro’s Police Department’s facing challenges, especially when it comes to staffing. The department has 120 sworn officer positions open.

“There are a lot of programs we offer being a larger agency,” Thompson said when I asked how law enforcement can encourage more young people to enter the field. “We have a drone team. We have a bomb team. We have a lot of specialized units throughout the organization that provide a variety of career opportunities.”

Violent crime and youth crime continue to be large issues despite Greensboro’s numbers going down in just about all categories including a 34% drop in homicides since setting a record in 2000.

But Thompson feels two things will help the department meet all challenges moving forward: communication and compassion.

“That’s probably the most crucial aspect, the communication with all our stakeholders, the community, the religious groups, the business groups,” he said. “We’re dealing with people and at most times these people are dealing with some of the most tragic things that will happen in their lives. And so for us, as an organization, it’s recognizing that when we take the uniform off, we’re people too.”

Somehow, I have a feeling his 7-year-old daughter would agree.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

C N Smith
4d ago

GPD has a long history of poor policing and bad behavior. Currently they are understaffed and when they write tickets many get tossed out of court. I see more public relations efforts than enforcement of the law.... just do your job

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Randolph County telecommunicator rescues teen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. 9WGHP) — Randolph County Telecommunicator Cheyenne Allred was getting ready to end her shift on Dec. 29 when the phone rang. She decided to take one more call before switching out with her colleagues who were coming in to work. That final call would be the most intense of the day. A […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

School resource officers coming to Davidson County schools

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP ) — School resource officers will soon walk the halls of elementary schools in one Piedmont Triad school district. On Monday night, Davidson County commissioners approved the money to hire seven additional SROs.  The goal is to get them in schools before this semester ends. The sheriff just has to get people […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
97K+
Followers
22K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy