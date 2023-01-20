ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordic ski areas have high hopes for storm

By Sam Israel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ww4sK_0kKwOKrn00

The latest winter storm is happy news for cross country ski resorts.

At Nordic Ski Resort, officials say it’s been a slow start to season. Sleepy Hollow has been open 13 days with natural snow this year, below average for this point in the season.

“Whenever we can get the natural snow, there’s a lot more people who come out skiing and it’s more enjoyable” says Eli Enman, the General Manager of Sleepy Hollows Ski Center.

The Trapp Family Lodge currently has 85% of trails open. Executive Vice President Sam von Trapp says they’ve had one week, in December, when all their trails were open.

“Skiing is so important in a place like Stowe,” he said. “There’s so much history here and with Trapp Family Lodge, it’s interwoven with our culture and history.”

Officials say they’re optimistic for that the upcoming storm will mean more skiers on the trails.

Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent monthlong amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greater than what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water […]
MICHIGAN STATE
