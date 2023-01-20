Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
38 Special, Elle King coming to The Lights in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events announces the first concert for the new year at The Lights. 38 Special and Elle King will take the MIDCO stage on September, 15th at 7 p.m. The Southern rock group that’s been around for decades is known for hits like, “Hold...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
kvrr.com
Fargo Snowmobiler Dead After Rolling Near Detroit Lakes
lakesarearadio.net
kvrr.com
Grace Lutheran church celebrates its 125th anniversary
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one-hundred churchgoers gathered for the monumental commemoration. They celebrated the colossal milestone with the only way possible, a church service and a reception afterwards. The church is committed to the mission of helping the community. “We reach out to the community and help. Every...
Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
lakesarearadio.net
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
kvrr.com
Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Between Audubon and Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) –A person is dead after being hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene. No...
valleynewslive.com
voiceofalexandria.com
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
lakesarearadio.net
Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Monday Near Audubon Is Identified
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The person hit and killed by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes on Monday has been identified. Becker County Sheriff’s Office says he is 41-year-old Ryan Goroski of Audubon. They got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February. West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
