ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 1

Related
kvrr.com

38 Special, Elle King coming to The Lights in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events announces the first concert for the new year at The Lights. 38 Special and Elle King will take the MIDCO stage on September, 15th at 7 p.m. The Southern rock group that’s been around for decades is known for hits like, “Hold...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Snowmobiler Dead After Rolling Near Detroit Lakes

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man dies after his snowmobile rolled in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. A 911 call came into Becker County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 Sunday night that 34-year-old Scott Fossum had crashed and was not breathing. First responders took Fossum to...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Grace Lutheran church celebrates its 125th anniversary

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one-hundred churchgoers gathered for the monumental commemoration. They celebrated the colossal milestone with the only way possible, a church service and a reception afterwards. The church is committed to the mission of helping the community. “We reach out to the community and help. Every...
FARGO, ND
Power 96

Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County

A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is dead following snowmobile crash over the weekend

(Becker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a snowmobile crash in Becker County. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place Sunday near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road east of Detroit Lakes. Officials say that Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
CASS COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February. West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
WEST FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy