New North Dakota bill could allow alcohol sales on Thanksgiving

By Lauren Davis
KX News
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Recently, a bill was introduced to amend a section of the North Dakota Century Code.

Section 05-02-05 currently doesn’t allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving, but this bill aims to change that.

Currently, in our state, no one can provide off-sale alcohol after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

And at the Landing Bar & Bottle Shop, the manager and owner, Chuck Vennes, is hoping the bill is passed.

Glenburn farmer speaks on owning poultry amid egg price hike

He says business is usually busy leading up to Thanksgiving and he thinks selling alcohol on the holiday will have a positive benefit.

“When we are closed on Thanksgiving, the phones and the door’s rattling and people scattering to buy in off-sale. There’s a lot of family time. There’s a lot of people coming from out of town with their families and they’re not transporting liquors. And a lot of the other towns and states have liquor stores open and they just automatically think the stores are open. We also have a lot of football games going on in the holidays,” said Vennes.

The bill is still going through House at this time.

KX News

