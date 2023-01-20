Beloit Turner wrestlers pin-happy at Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Wis.—Beloit Turner struggled at the lighter weights, but swept every match from 126 to 285 in posting a 63-12 Rock Valley Conference wrestling victory over host Jefferson Thursday night.

The Eagles won at 106, 113 and 120, but Turner’s Zach Potter ended the string at 126 by pinning Devan Redenius in 3:53.

That started a streak of six straight pins for the Trojans, by Zack Ries (132) over Payton Splittgerber (2:38); by Justin Teague (138) over Ryan Haffelder (1:28); by Nate Pozzani (145) over Isaac Schoenherr (3:42), by Elijah Dever (152) over Anthony Schunk (1:38) and by Carlos Ramirez (160) over Alex Vasquez (5:50).

Turner’s Eric Halon posted a 10-0 major decision over Alex Unke at 170. Kooper Huffman of the Trojans pinned Daniel Garcia in 1:34 at 182. Turner’s Elijah Simplot posted a 15-0 technical fall in 4:52 over Cade Pagel and Turner’s Luke Malkow pinned Bennett Lehman in 1:19 at 285.

• GIRLS HOOPS: EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 36: Sylvia Fox splashed five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points and led host Edgerton to a victory over Clinton in RVC action Thursday night.

Fox had 10 points in the first half as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 31-21 lead. Marti Rebman also had nine points on her way to 16 for the game.

Edgerton (13-3, 10-3 RVC) finished with nine 3-pointers, helping to offset a tough night at the free-throw line, where it was 7-of-19.

The Cougars (6-10, 4-8) managed only 15 points in the second half. Jayden Nortier was the lone Cougar in double figures in scoring with 14 points, converting 5-of-6 free throws. Addie Roehl chipped in nine points.

EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 36

Clinton…..21 15 — 36

Edgerton..31 39 — 70

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Mueller 0 0-2 0, Nortier 3 5-6 14, Babolz 3 0-0 8, Roehl 2 5-8 9, Shinkus 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 10-16 36.

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 5 3-7 16, Punzel 1 1-2 3, Laneer 4 0-2 8, Scharlau 2 0-2 5, Bowen 2 1-2 5, Shaw 2 0-0 4, Fox 8 2-2 23, Rusch 3 0-0 6, Osborne 0 0-2 0. Totals: 27 7-19 70.

3-pointers: Clinton 6 (Nortier 3, Babolz 2, Wellnitz), Edge 9 (Fox 5, Rebman 3, Scharlau). Fouled out: Shinkus. Total fouls: Clinton 18, Edgerton 18.