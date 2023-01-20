Read full article on original website
Count of Homeless North Dakotans planned
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota agency is set to conduct a count of those who are homeless in the state. The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be doing a point-in-time count in several regions across the state. The information will be shared with over 50 counties, cities,...
What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
Gov. Walz Wants More Gun Control, Money for Housing and Health Care
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laid out his spending for healthcare, housing and public safety. The bill includes $1.5 billion to invest in housing, $300 million to aid police departments, and money to deal with the opioid crises and expand Minnesota’s health insurance programs. The governor proposes...
North Dakota lawmakers consider legislation to help tackle $1.8B state pension shortfall
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's retirement fund for public employee's is facing a shortfall, and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and other lawmakers are taking steps aimed at making up the difference. "I've been focused on this for many years. So, the bill that we have in front of us,...
Minnesota lawmakers hoping to remove slavery as a possible punishment under state law
State lawmakers heard testimony about whether removing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment options under the state constitution would have any impact on how prisons work and try to rehabilitate prisoners.
Vaccines an issue at the ND Legislature... again
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been about three years since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the United States. And Monday, after most of the population has either had the disease or been vaccinated against it, there were several bills in the State Legislature dealing with vaccine requirements.
Postal Service Reform Act still not helping rural North Dakota
The Bill is estimated to save USPS at least $45 billion over the next 10 years, and ensure that letter mail, flats and packages remain combined into one postal network.
Bill would allow physical therapists to give out mobility-impaired parking certificates in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with mobility issues could soon have another resource at their disposal. Senate Bill 2191 would include physical therapists on the list of medical professionals qualified to administer a mobility-impaired parking certificate. “Physical therapists are considered mobility experts. We’ve had extensive training to evaluate all...
Book vending machines: bringing books into the hands of rural ND residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many rural areas in North Dakota do not have public libraries within the town or even in the whole county, but the state has come up with a potential solution — book vending machines. These Little Free Libraries help those in Bismarck, but now the...
Sanford Health physician not concerned with ND having high flu activity
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – The Centers For Disease Control names North Dakota one of four states with high flu activity. “That’s not surprising because of our remoteness and population density. Typically all these epidemics peak later for us,” Sanford Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Avish Nagpal said.
Riding into the Hall of Fame in North Dakota
Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the State Capitol's tour guide, Cindy Solberg, to learn more about the Rough Rider Hall of Fame.
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
North Dakota Resolution On Hemp-Based U.S. Flags Advances, With One Lawmaker Concerned About ‘Odors’ From Flag Burning
A North Dakota House committee has approved a resolution that encourages residents to buy U.S. flags that are made out of hemp—even as one lawmaker expressed concern about whether “odors” from people burning flags would be an issue. The concurrent resolution, which is being sponsored by five...
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such as...
Jeff Wallin unanimously confirmed as Moorhead Fire Chief
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Jeff Wallin is named chief of the Moorhead Fire Department. Wallin was nominated by City Manager Dan Mahli and unanimously confirmed by the City Council. Council Member Deb White abstained since her son is engaged to Wallin’s niece. Wallin took over as interim chief...
North Dakota Coyotes Becoming More Fearless?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further?
