Yonkers, NY

pix11.com

Graffiti returns to 191st Street subway tunnel

Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend. Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY's 2nd marijuana dispensary opens

When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his New York City housing project decades ago, Roland Conner found himself going in and out of jail. It’s a time he'd rather not talk about. NY’s 2nd marijuana dispensary opens. When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to fix flood problem impacting Van Cortlandt Park

Part of the greenway in the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. NYC to fix flood problem impacting Van Cortlandt …. Part of the greenway in the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to open migrant relief center in Brooklyn

Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts. Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis

City workers and volunteers will fan out across New York City's five boroughs on Tuesday night and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless individuals living on the streets and subways. NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis. City workers and volunteers will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects

Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight to fix it. They got a good grade and some big help from the state. BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects. Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath

In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout. NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath. In the wake of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Overdose kits available at NYC bars

Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. New fund for NYC small businesses. The city is hoping...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chase ATMs in NYC to close early, company says

Chase announced that “several” around-the-clock ATMs in New York City will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to “rising crime and vagrancy.”. Chase ATMs in NYC to close early, company says. Chase announced that “several” around-the-clock...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA sets Grand Central Madison opening date

The long-awaited Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison starts on Wednesday but the trains will run with limited service for several weeks before a full schedule is announced, according to the MTA. MTA sets Grand Central Madison opening date. The long-awaited Long Island Rail Road service to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD

A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Healthy vegan dishes can be satisfying

Chef Fernando Navas from Balvanera, an Argentinian restaurant on the Lower East Side, showed some of the different dishes his restaurant is offering for Veganuary, which challenges people to go vegan during the month of January. Healthy vegan dishes can be satisfying. Chef Fernando Navas from Balvanera, an Argentinian restaurant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lunar New Year celebrated in Chinatown

Families came together Sunday to ring in the Lunar New Year. Families came together Sunday to ring in the Lunar New Year. NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath. In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ

A steady rain is expected to form, and an isolated downpour is possible in some locales. Parts of the Hudson Valley, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties, as well as northwestern New Jersey, will see snow or a wintry mix. Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ. A steady rain is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Get kids into volunteering with these tips: expert

Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents, joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some ideas for getting kids involved in volunteering from a young age. Get kids into volunteering with these tips: expert. Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents, joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some ideas for getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Experiential Intelligence

How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. New childhood obesity guidelines. For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatric...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

