City of Dixon to Finalize the Selling of $25 Million in Bonds at the End of the Month, Plan Could Save the City Millions

nrgmediadixon.com
McCombie Asking Northwest Illinois Residents to Help Send some Valentine Cheer to Long Term Care Facilities
House Republican Leader and State Representative Tony McCombie (89th District- Savanna) is asking Northwest Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities by making Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors. McCombie is encouraging community members, church groups, schools, and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Due to Bad Behavior and Facility Damage, Nash Recreational Center in Oregon Invoking Rule Changes for Younger Patrons
Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
nrgmediadixon.com
With Ten Year Anniversary of Crundwell Looming, Dixon Mayor Points Out the City Made One of Greatest Municipal Comebacks in History
Recently, the City of Dixon kicked off its budget season. This means special meetings and listening to many groups explain why they need the funds they request. During the most recent council meeting, the city evaluated the budget from the past year. Mayor Li Arellano pointed out how much better the city is doing then it was 10-years ago.
walls102.com
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
25newsnow.com
Peru’s only hospital to temporarily close next week
PERU (25 News Now) - St. Margaret’s Health plans to close Peru’s only hospital next week, prompting concern from the city’s mayor about reduced health care services for the entire Illinois Valley Region. 25 News obtained a letter St. Margaret Health executives sent to employees announcing the...
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
starvedrock.media
Failed Ottawa Gas Station Robbery Lands Homeless Man In Prison
Prison awaits a man who failed to pull off a gas station robbery in Ottawa. Forty-five-year-old Eugene Orvis who was listed as homeless was given 6 years in prison for aggravated robbery while indicating he had a gun for an attempt at robbing the Circle K on Columbus Street in Ottawa last April. He was also given 2 years in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle which occurred around the same time. Orvis is allowed to serve the two sentences at the same time.
nrgmediadixon.com
CGH Auxiliary Hosting One-Day Shoe Sale
The CGH Auxiliary is hosting a one-day shoe sale on Monday, February 6 from 7 am to 5 pm. The Shoe Roads Productions sale will be located in the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL. Shoes featured in the sale are Brooks, Birkenstock, Hoka and many more brand names.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
MyStateline.com
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
Crash on I-39 shuts down portion of US 20
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A serious crash on I-39 and Mulford Road has caused major traffic delays in Rockford on Monday morning. According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, all westbound lanes of U.S. 20 from Harrison Avenue have been shut down as first responders work the scene. Police said traffic delays and congestion should […]
Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US
Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S. A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
WIFR
I-39 north open, southbound remains closed after crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northbound lanes on I-39 re-opened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday after a devastating crash, according to Illinois Department of Transportation Distrct 2. Traffic was backed up Monday after a two-vehicle crash on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley. I-39 southbound remains...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Streator
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator police officer is on paid administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday morning in Streator. Streator Police Chief John Franklin tells 25News says the incident happened around 11:30 AM Monday at Central Park, near Wisconsin and Elm Streets, when the officer was called for a subject with a knife.
nrgmediadixon.com
Boys Bowling- Dixon and Oregon Both Send an Individual to the State Tournament
Boys Bowling- Rockford Guilford Sectional (Don Carter Lanes-Rockford) State Qualifying Teams: 1. Rockton Hononegah 6544 2. Harlem 6494 3. Belvidere North 6022 4. Huntley 5877 5. Mundelein 5876 6. Lake Zurich 5867. Local Teams: 13. Oregon 5499 16. Sterling 5303. 1st Place: Charlie Hunt (Hononegah) 1445. Local Individuals State Qualifiers:...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon District to Host Lockdown Drills and ALICE Training in All of the Schools
DPS #170 will be conducting law enforcement drills at each building beginning next month. Buildings will send out reminder letters to parent prior to the drill dates. The dates and places for the drills will be :. February 8 Jefferson Elementary School. March 16 Dixon High School. March 22 Madison...
