Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
FOX Sports
Colin hands out Divisional Round grades for each team, including Cowboys, Giants | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out grades for all eight teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Which teams would you pass and fail for their Divisional Round performance?
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Eagles dominate Giants 38-7, clinch first NFC Championship Game since 2017 | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss the Philadelphia Eagles clinching their first NFC Championship Game since 2017 after dominating the New York Giants 38-7. McCoy weighs in on the Eagles win and explains they proved they are the real deal after the blowout win.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win and 188 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, including what makes Philly a 'stacked team.'
FOX Sports
Time for Cowboys to move on from Dak Prescott? | THE HERD
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys came up short of their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995 with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 63.6 passer rating. Colin Cowherd advises that it is time for the Cowboys to 'make some calls' for Dak.
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow pass Patrick Mahomes with his fourth win vs. Chiefs? | SPEAK
Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady and now Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes. The Cincinnati Bengals will return to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, while the Chiefs QB is in his fifth straight AFC title game. Kansas City has reached and hosted the AFC Championship since Mahomes entered the league, in which he has one Super Bowl MVP, a regular season MVP and two Super Bowl appearances. Burrow lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Burrow would pass Mahomes if he defeats the Chiefs again.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa, George Kittle top Colin's best players of NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd ranks his Top 10 players of the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Watch as he lists where Jalen Hurts, George Kittle and Nick Bosa land on his list.
FOX Sports
Jurickson Profar is MLB's best available free agent. Where could he end up?
In 2013, a still-teenage Jurickson Profar was MLB's top prospect and one of the most coveted players in baseball. Fast-forward a decade, and despite spending several weeks as the top free agent available, Profar can't seem to find a team that wants him. It's no secret that player development in...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers-Packers trade is reportedly a 'real possibility' | THE HERD
Could Aaron Rodgers be on the market? According to Ian Rapoport, there is a 'real possibility' that the Green Bay Packers QB will be traded this offseason. Colin Cowherd chooses where Rodgers would be a perfect fit at, if he were to be traded.
FOX Sports
Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew analyzes Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the 49ers defense
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew break down the San Francisco 49ers offense and defense. They discuss Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Nick Bosa.
FOX Sports
How Bills loss vs. Bengals showed their 'lack of offensive identity' | THE HERD
The Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the Buffalo Bills at home with a 27-10 final score. Joe Burrow finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Allen put up 291 total yards and a touchdown. A frustrated Stefon Diggs was also notably seen yelling in the sidelines. Colin Cowherd discusses whether it may be time for Buffalo to move on from Sean McDermott.
FOX Sports
Nick is DONE with the Josh Allen hype after Bills disappoint vs. Bengals | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came up short at home with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year but have simmered down with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' strong seasons. Watch as Nick Wright confirms with Damonza about Allen's case as a non-Top 5 QB, including why he is done with the J.A. hype.
FOX Sports
Healthy or not, Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the league| What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes overcame a high-ankle sprain, delivering a big win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and securing a spot in the AFC Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright tells Damonza whether he believes this injury will be a problem when they take on AFC Rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOX Sports
Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD
The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones still the answer after Giants blowout loss? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton had high hopes for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants as they prepared to take on the recently returned Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Those hopes were quickly dashed as the Eagles trounced the Giants, securing their spot in the NFC Championship game with a sizable 38-7 win. Craig decides whether the Giants still have their quarterback in Daniel Jones, and whether this loss diminished the rest of the season for New York.
