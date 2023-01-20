ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best

The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW

The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Time for Cowboys to move on from Dak Prescott? | THE HERD

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys came up short of their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995 with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 63.6 passer rating. Colin Cowherd advises that it is time for the Cowboys to 'make some calls' for Dak.
FOX Sports

Can Joe Burrow pass Patrick Mahomes with his fourth win vs. Chiefs? | SPEAK

Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady and now Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes. The Cincinnati Bengals will return to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, while the Chiefs QB is in his fifth straight AFC title game. Kansas City has reached and hosted the AFC Championship since Mahomes entered the league, in which he has one Super Bowl MVP, a regular season MVP and two Super Bowl appearances. Burrow lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Burrow would pass Mahomes if he defeats the Chiefs again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

How Bills loss vs. Bengals showed their 'lack of offensive identity' | THE HERD

The Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the Buffalo Bills at home with a 27-10 final score. Joe Burrow finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Allen put up 291 total yards and a touchdown. A frustrated Stefon Diggs was also notably seen yelling in the sidelines. Colin Cowherd discusses whether it may be time for Buffalo to move on from Sean McDermott.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Nick is DONE with the Josh Allen hype after Bills disappoint vs. Bengals | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came up short at home with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year but have simmered down with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' strong seasons. Watch as Nick Wright confirms with Damonza about Allen's case as a non-Top 5 QB, including why he is done with the J.A. hype.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Anonymous NFL executive says Russell Wilson is 'washed' | THE HERD

The Sean Payton sweepstakes continue as the former head coach had his second interview with the Denver Broncos. However, an anonymous NFL executive does not necessarily agree with the potential move, saying that Russell Wilson is quote: 'washed.' Both Russ and the team reportedly want Payton as the team's next head coach, so is this the perfect pairing? Colin Cowherd explains why Payton should say thank you, next in his coaching search.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Daniel Jones still the answer after Giants blowout loss? | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton had high hopes for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants as they prepared to take on the recently returned Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Those hopes were quickly dashed as the Eagles trounced the Giants, securing their spot in the NFC Championship game with a sizable 38-7 win. Craig decides whether the Giants still have their quarterback in Daniel Jones, and whether this loss diminished the rest of the season for New York.
NEW YORK STATE

