FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Porterville Recorder
Sullivan and Vermont host Binghamton
Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-11, 4-2 America East) BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Finn Sullivan scored 28 points in Vermont's 85-69 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats are 5-4 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East...
Albany (NY) faces New Hampshire on 3-game skid
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) looks to end its three-game skid with a win against New Hampshire. The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 8.0. The Great Danes are 1-5...
Fairfield 62, Siena 52
FAIRFIELD (9-10) Cook 6-11 0-0 12, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 0-2 6, Fields 1-10 8-8 11, Leach 3-5 3-3 9, Wojcik 1-4 0-1 2, Long 4-10 0-0 10, Maidoh 1-6 2-2 4, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Crisler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 13-16 62. SIENA (13-7) Baer 1-7 0-0 3, Stormo 2-8...
