Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
Potential NBA MVP Could Need Surgery
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were far from the only team that was keeping a close eye on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The Phoenix Suns are rumored to have been a trade destination for the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star in a three-team scenario that also involved the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s that trade idea that […] The post RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded for Rui Hachimura, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange. Now in an official statement confirming the deal, Rob Pelinka revealed their thought process in pulling the trigger for the young Japanese star. Pelinka noted that they really value Hachimura’s two-way skills, […] The post The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice
New Orleans Pelicans fans are definitely missing Zion Williamson and his highlight-reel-worthy rim attacks. But let Pelicans head coach Willie Green entertain the same fans with this windmill dunk down in Miami. Willie Green throwing down a casual windmill dunk after Pelicans practice today 👀 (h/t @DanielBove) pic.twitter.com/GaU5C2eTGf — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 21, 2023 […] The post Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark makes remarkable history with shutout win over Sharks
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having an incredible season this year. And on Sunday, he added a bit of NHL history to his impressive showing for the league’s best team. Ullmark stopped 17 shots against the San Jose Sharks in a 4-0 win. It’s the fourth shutout for...
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s injury status for rivalry showdown vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
We all know the backstory between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. These two teams have emerged as a budding rivalry in the Western Conference, and they are slated to go toe-to-toe again on Wednesday in a marquee matchup in the Bay Area. Ja Morant sat out the Grizzlies’ last game due to an ankle injury, but fans will be pumped to hear about the latest update on his status for the Warriors clash.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s honest Warriors admission amid lingering knee injury
The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling mightily without Kevin Durant in the mix. They lost four straight games with KD out with a knee injury. Kyrie Irving and Co. have picked up the slack of late, though, logging back-to-back wins in their last two games. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that the […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s honest Warriors admission amid lingering knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James scoring record odds: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
In taking a look at the NBA record books, the scoring record, currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, didn’t look like one that would be passed anytime soon. Low and behold, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is knocking on the doorstep of taking the top spot. If things work out, James should pass Abdul-Jabbar sometime […] The post LeBron James scoring record odds: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title
In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks
Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Washington Wizards has been a major talking point in the past few weeks and months, and the buzz around his situation only increased after the team traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. It is expected that Kuzma will decline his $13 million player option for next season and […] The post Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989
The Kansas Jayhawks have their backs against the wall this season following yet another loss in Big 12 play on Monday. Kansas basketball, which won its first five games this season against conference rivals, has now lost three games in a row after falling prey to the Baylor Bears to begin the workweek in Waco, […] The post Bill Self gets brutally honest on Jayhawks’ losing streak not seen since 1989 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘killer’ reaction to Emoni Bates’ insane Eastern Michigan performance
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in awe after watching Emoni Bates exploded for Eastern Michigan basketball on Tuesday against Toledo basketball. Bates absolutely dominated in the first half, dropping 29 straight points to keep the Eastern Michigan Eagles in control in their showdown with the Toledo Rockets. He was absolutely unstoppable, scoring in […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘killer’ reaction to Emoni Bates’ insane Eastern Michigan performance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
