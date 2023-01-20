We all know the backstory between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. These two teams have emerged as a budding rivalry in the Western Conference, and they are slated to go toe-to-toe again on Wednesday in a marquee matchup in the Bay Area. Ja Morant sat out the Grizzlies’ last game due to an ankle injury, but fans will be pumped to hear about the latest update on his status for the Warriors clash.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 47 MINUTES AGO