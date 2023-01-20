Why did We Energies tell us to turn down the heat?

I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Today's weather is basically status quo but a few degrees cooler, mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Temperatures will stay there through the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid-20s, though we do have a chance for around an inch of snow Saturday and a chance for a little more precipitation Sunday.

Did We Energies almost run out of natural gas that one night in December?

It's actually been a historically warm month of January (for now), but remember when we were freezing our butts off in December? More specifically, do you remember that strange text you got on one really cold night, Dec. 23?

Perhaps you were planning for Christmas festivities or watching the Bucks face the Nets that night or were just trying to stay warm. And then you got that message from We Energies asking you to crank down your thermostats to conserve natural gas in light of a pipeline shortage.

I'm guessing a few customers, already irritated with the rise in prices to heat their homes this year, weren't thrilled. By the next morning, it seemed like the issue was resolved, and all was well.

But what exactly happened?

There's a lot to digest in this story by Karl Ebert, including the maneuvers regulators made to avoid a meltdown similar to what befell Texas in 2021.

The emergency was triggered when Guardian Pipeline LLC, the company that operates the largest pipeline that feeds We Energies, dramatically cut the utility's supply because of a problem at an Illinois compression station. Essentially, 30% of the gas on the biggest pipeline serving area customers was suddenly unavailable.

We Energies went through steps that are outlined in its emergency plan and was able to stabilize the system before a worst-case scenario that could have included gas service shutdowns on a night when temperatures dipped to their lowest level in nearly three years.

"We've never seen an interstate pipeline failure like this, but we have thought about these things a lot," said Dan Krueger, an executive vice president with We Energies' parent company, the WEC Energy Group.

Krueger said if things had gotten to the point where We Energies needed to cut off service, customers could have been without service for days or weeks. Once gas service is lost, utility workers need to go door-to-door to restore the service, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

"Fortunately, they didn't get even close to that part," said Rebecca Valcq, representative from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Krueger said the request to consumers only came after a couple other bigger steps couldn't ensure adequate overnight supply. He said enough customers complied to get the utility through the night, though his company is still analyzing how big of an impact the action had.

This is not how 'cooler by the lake' is supposed to work

It doesn't look like our historically warm January is going to last forever, but it's jarring to see Lake Michigan almost completely ice free. Only 3% of the Great Lakes has ice as of last Friday, nearing a record-low.

That might not register as a problem (unless you're a fan of ice fishing), but it is.

For as mild as our winter has been, less ice on the lakes can actually mean more snow, sometimes unpredictable lake-effect snowfalls like what happened to Buffalo, New York, earlier this winter. It can also dramatically impact the ecosystems. And yes, it's an indication of climate shifting, reflective of a gradual trend that has seen less ice on the Great Lakes each year.

Caitlin Looby takes a more detailed look at the lack of ice and its impact.

Red Forman is back to bluntly offer his disapproval

A couple readers didn't love that I used the word "d*mn" yesterday in the newsletter, so this time I'll tread lightly and will refrain from invoking the expletive used by Kurtwood Smith's most popular character. (Just kidding, it's "dumb a**").

The native Wisconsinite became known in households across the country as Red Forman, the foul-mouthed father on the Wisconsin-set "That 70s Show," and now he's back reprising the role in "That 90s Show" on Netflix.

"In some ways, (he’s) my favorite character because I was with him so long," said Smith, the veteran actor born in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. "And there are things about him that remind of myself. I really enjoy being around that character."

Chris Foran caught up with Smith to discuss the role and mentioned some of the other parts Smith has played. I was excited to see him show up in "The Dropout" last year on Hulu. Perhaps you remember him in "RoboCop" or "Dead Poets Society"?

Foran also generated a list of TV shows that have been set in Wisconsin, including That '70s Show, taking place in the (fictional) Point Place.

Don't miss these

