ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Why did We Energies tell us to turn down the heat?

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1B04_0kKwM0Mw00

I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Today's weather is basically status quo but a few degrees cooler, mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Temperatures will stay there through the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid-20s, though we do have a chance for around an inch of snow Saturday and a chance for a little more precipitation Sunday.

Did We Energies almost run out of natural gas that one night in December?

It's actually been a historically warm month of January (for now), but remember when we were freezing our butts off in December? More specifically, do you remember that strange text you got on one really cold night, Dec. 23?

Perhaps you were planning for Christmas festivities or watching the Bucks face the Nets that night or were just trying to stay warm. And then you got that message from We Energies asking you to crank down your thermostats to conserve natural gas in light of a pipeline shortage.

I'm guessing a few customers, already irritated with the rise in prices to heat their homes this year, weren't thrilled. By the next morning, it seemed like the issue was resolved, and all was well.

But what exactly happened?

There's a lot to digest in this story by Karl Ebert, including the maneuvers regulators made to avoid a meltdown similar to what befell Texas in 2021.

The emergency was triggered when Guardian Pipeline LLC, the company that operates the largest pipeline that feeds We Energies, dramatically cut the utility's supply because of a problem at an Illinois compression station. Essentially, 30% of the gas on the biggest pipeline serving area customers was suddenly unavailable.

We Energies went through steps that are outlined in its emergency plan and was able to stabilize the system before a worst-case scenario that could have included gas service shutdowns on a night when temperatures dipped to their lowest level in nearly three years.

"We've never seen an interstate pipeline failure like this, but we have thought about these things a lot," said Dan Krueger, an executive vice president with We Energies' parent company, the WEC Energy Group.

Krueger said if things had gotten to the point where We Energies needed to cut off service, customers could have been without service for days or weeks. Once gas service is lost, utility workers need to go door-to-door to restore the service, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

"Fortunately, they didn't get even close to that part," said Rebecca Valcq, representative from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Krueger said the request to consumers only came after a couple other bigger steps couldn't ensure adequate overnight supply. He said enough customers complied to get the utility through the night, though his company is still analyzing how big of an impact the action had.

This is not how 'cooler by the lake' is supposed to work

It doesn't look like our historically warm January is going to last forever, but it's jarring to see Lake Michigan almost completely ice free. Only 3% of the Great Lakes has ice as of last Friday, nearing a record-low.

That might not register as a problem (unless you're a fan of ice fishing), but it is.

For as mild as our winter has been, less ice on the lakes can actually mean more snow, sometimes unpredictable lake-effect snowfalls like what happened to Buffalo, New York, earlier this winter. It can also dramatically impact the ecosystems. And yes, it's an indication of climate shifting, reflective of a gradual trend that has seen less ice on the Great Lakes each year.

Caitlin Looby takes a more detailed look at the lack of ice and its impact.

Red Forman is back to bluntly offer his disapproval

A couple readers didn't love that I used the word "d*mn" yesterday in the newsletter, so this time I'll tread lightly and will refrain from invoking the expletive used by Kurtwood Smith's most popular character. (Just kidding, it's "dumb a**").

The native Wisconsinite became known in households across the country as Red Forman, the foul-mouthed father on the Wisconsin-set "That 70s Show," and now he's back reprising the role in "That 90s Show" on Netflix.

"In some ways, (he’s) my favorite character because I was with him so long," said Smith, the veteran actor born in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. "And there are things about him that remind of myself. I really enjoy being around that character."

Chris Foran caught up with Smith to discuss the role and mentioned some of the other parts Smith has played. I was excited to see him show up in "The Dropout" last year on Hulu. Perhaps you remember him in "RoboCop" or "Dead Poets Society"?

Foran also generated a list of TV shows that have been set in Wisconsin, including That '70s Show, taking place in the (fictional) Point Place.

Don't miss these

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village

There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Onion River Solar Project Progressing Toward Completion Later This Year

Alliant Energy says it is making “exciting progress” at its Onion River Solar Project. The company says that civil sitework should be completed this month, meaning that all driveways and access roads will be finished and the fields prepared for installation. The support structures for the panels that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Clarke Hotel in process of being sold

WAUKESHA — The Clarke Hotel, which includes a restaurant and bar, could change ownership by March. “ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that currently owns The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy