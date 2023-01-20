ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay News 9

Tampa installs new 4-way stops throughout the city

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is continuing to add four-way stop signs throughout the city, in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and drivers. As an example, the city’s Mobility Department just added several new four-way intersections around Plant High School. Drivers will now see new stop...
Longboat Observer

Shallow water and big boats don't mix

Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Elderly pedestrian killed after being hit by garbage truck in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — An elderly pedestrian was killed after being hit by a garbage truck while walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bradenton. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on January 17 at around 9:21 a.m., a garbage truck was headed north in the parking lot of 3589 Lake Bayshore Drive. A 71-year-old woman was walking through the same parking lot with her walker when she was hit by the garbage truck.
Mysuncoast.com

‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
wild941.com

5 Places In Pinellas Where You Can Escape Gasparilla

Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.
