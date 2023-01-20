Read full article on original website
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
Bay News 9
Tampa installs new 4-way stops throughout the city
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is continuing to add four-way stop signs throughout the city, in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and drivers. As an example, the city’s Mobility Department just added several new four-way intersections around Plant High School. Drivers will now see new stop...
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Tampa Bay Water Board to approve Segment B of South Hillsborough Pipeline
On Monday the Tampa Bay Water Board will consider approving Segment B of South Hillsborough Pipeline project.
Elderly pedestrian killed after being hit by garbage truck in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — An elderly pedestrian was killed after being hit by a garbage truck while walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bradenton. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on January 17 at around 9:21 a.m., a garbage truck was headed north in the parking lot of 3589 Lake Bayshore Drive. A 71-year-old woman was walking through the same parking lot with her walker when she was hit by the garbage truck.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
Spring Hill Road Rage Incident Leads To Gun Fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been arrested following a road rage incident that happened on Monday, leading to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard
iontb.com
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
Tampa city council candidate Chase Harrison had 10 sustained violations as a police officer
Harrison explained the violations and said that if an officer isn't getting complaints, they're probably not doing their job
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
Driver Gets 15 Years for Deadly DUI Crash
She'll also get 10 years probation and will never be allowed to drive again
wild941.com
5 Places In Pinellas Where You Can Escape Gasparilla
Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.
fox13news.com
'I have to get to your house within 8 minutes': New fire station opens in busy Brandon area
BRANDON, Fla. - Brandon is one of the largest unincorporated communities and one of the fastest growing areas in Hillsborough County. The fire stations in the area are also among the busiest in the county. In response to concerns about response times, Fire Station 45 opened earlier this month in Central Brandon.
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
