3. Granite Canon, WY

wrrnetwork.com
Snow ending Monday, but returning later
Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Getting roped in by Wyoming
We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales
The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
county17.com
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
county17.com
Wyoming electric vehicle resolution meant to support oil and gas industry, lawmaker says￼
(The Center Square) – Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a resolution that denounces electric vehicles and pledges support for the oil and gas industry. Senate Joint Resolution 0004 expresses “support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”. The measure, however, will “not do...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that’s – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
PacifiCorp signs PPA for Wyoming wind farm output
PacifiCorp signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for the output of a wind farm under development in Wyoming. Innergex is developing the 330 MW Boswell Springs Wind Project, which will connect to the PacifiCorp power grid at the Freezeout Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming via the Last Mile Transmission Project.
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
Wyoming Singer’s New Song Battles Substance Abuse & Addiction
Wyoming country singer has a new song that address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. Jared Rogerson: Jared's “Side of the Road” wants to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. I've always felt that there's sort of these prejudgments that people have. We have all...
How the Top 5 of Wyoming High School Basketball Fared in Week 7
It’s time to take a look at the results of the top five girls’ and boys’ teams from Week 7 of the season. It might give fans, players, and coaches a simpler look at each week’s results for just the ranked teams in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls.
Douglas Budget
The power to choose: Wyomingites can decide between gas or electric cars
CHEYENNE — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint Resolution...
