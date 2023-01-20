ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

#3. Granite Canon, WY

By Stacker
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

- 1-year price change: +$16,539 (+3.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,182 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $508,179 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Snow ending Monday, but returning later

Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
Getting roped in by Wyoming

We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales

The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
PacifiCorp signs PPA for Wyoming wind farm output

PacifiCorp signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for the output of a wind farm under development in Wyoming. Innergex is developing the 330 MW Boswell Springs Wind Project, which will connect to the PacifiCorp power grid at the Freezeout Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming via the Last Mile Transmission Project.
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

