Albany, NY

Porterville Recorder

Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 4, Columbus 3

Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Penalties_Tanev, CGY (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 5:14; Lewis, CGY (Holding), 16:30. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Penalties_Dube, CGY (Tripping), 8:17; Kadri, CGY (Delay of Game), 9:13; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 11:07; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 11:07; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 14:09; Jenner, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:59; Backlund, CGY (Roughing), 16:59; Huberdeau, CGY (Interference), 17:43.
COLUMBUS, OH

