PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against Florida. The 35-year-old Letang has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during an overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 28. He spent time in his native Montreal during his absence following the death of his father earlier this month.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO