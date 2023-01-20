ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
COLORADO STATE
Calgary 4, Columbus 3

Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Third Period_6, Columbus, Jenner 13 (Laine, Gudbranson), 4:34. Overtime_7, Calgary,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against Florida. The 35-year-old Letang has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during an overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 28. He spent time in his native Montreal during his absence following the death of his father earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home...
DALLAS, TX
2023 Pro Bowl Rosters

Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland;...
LAS VEGAS, NV

