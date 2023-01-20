Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Columbus 3
Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Third Period_6, Columbus, Jenner 13 (Laine, Gudbranson), 4:34. Overtime_7, Calgary,...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against Florida. The 35-year-old Letang has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during an overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 28. He spent time in his native Montreal during his absence following the death of his father earlier this month.
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action
Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It’s been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how
Porterville Recorder
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho's hat trick
Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home...
Porterville Recorder
2023 Pro Bowl Rosters
Quarterbacks: x-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati. Tight ends: x-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Mark Andrews, Baltimore. Wide Receivers: x-Tyreek Hill, Miami; x-Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Las Vegas; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati. Tackles: x-Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Orlando Brown, Kansas City. Guards: x-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland;...
Comments / 0