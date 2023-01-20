Dixon Park District Recognizes and Bids Farewell Man Instrumental in Creation of Mountain Bike Trails, Tim Grosnick

Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
nrgmediadixon.com
Due to Bad Behavior and Facility Damage, Nash Recreational Center in Oregon Invoking Rule Changes for Younger Patrons
Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.
Clean up begins at Rockford’s Capri Restaurant after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A staple Rockford restaurant is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire. The Capri family posted the good news on social media Sunday afternoon. Clean-up at the Capri restaurant will begin this week. A fire caused severe damage to the restaurant in the fall. They will be sharing update on […]
nrgmediadixon.com
McCombie Asking Northwest Illinois Residents to Help Send some Valentine Cheer to Long Term Care Facilities
House Republican Leader and State Representative Tony McCombie (89th District- Savanna) is asking Northwest Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities by making Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors. McCombie is encouraging community members, church groups, schools, and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon District to Host Lockdown Drills and ALICE Training in All of the Schools
DPS #170 will be conducting law enforcement drills at each building beginning next month. Buildings will send out reminder letters to parent prior to the drill dates. The dates and places for the drills will be :. February 8 Jefferson Elementary School. March 16 Dixon High School. March 22 Madison...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
nrgmediadixon.com
Boys Bowling- Dixon and Oregon Both Send an Individual to the State Tournament
Boys Bowling- Rockford Guilford Sectional (Don Carter Lanes-Rockford) State Qualifying Teams: 1. Rockton Hononegah 6544 2. Harlem 6494 3. Belvidere North 6022 4. Huntley 5877 5. Mundelein 5876 6. Lake Zurich 5867. Local Teams: 13. Oregon 5499 16. Sterling 5303. 1st Place: Charlie Hunt (Hononegah) 1445. Local Individuals State Qualifiers:...
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Margaret’s Health leaving Peru
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru. Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret’s Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28. In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret’s Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services...
walls102.com
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
WIFR
I-39 north open, southbound remains closed after crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northbound lanes on I-39 re-opened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday after a devastating crash, according to Illinois Department of Transportation Distrct 2. Traffic was backed up Monday after a two-vehicle crash on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley. I-39 southbound remains...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Increase Presence at Madison Elementary/Reagan Middle School Following Threat Made Against Student
On Tuesday January 24th at approximately 5:53 a.m., the Dixon Police Department received a telephone call from a concerned parent regarding a conversation that was overheard while on a school bus the prior day. The concerned parent indicated a student had stated that another student had told them “Hurt someone or I’m going to hurt you.” The Police Department says they were informed that this student, the one threatened, attends Madison Elementary School, 618 Division Street.
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
nbc15.com
More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning. Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Streator
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator police officer is on paid administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday morning in Streator. Streator Police Chief John Franklin tells 25News says the incident happened around 11:30 AM Monday at Central Park, near Wisconsin and Elm Streets, when the officer was called for a subject with a knife.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling and Princeton Football Will Meet in Week 5 of the 2023 Season
Both the Sterling Golden Warriors and the Princeton Tigers had an opening on their football schedule for Week 5 of the 2023 season. The two schools agreed to play each other this coming season at Princeton. Sterling lost its Week 5 opponent when Rock Island Alleman announced that they would...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Comments / 0