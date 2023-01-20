Read full article on original website
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game
Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide
Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
What is wrong with Duke men's basketball and can Jon Scheyer fix it before NCAA tournament?
Duke men's basketball's latest road loss has it reeling as challenging portion of ACC schedule looms. Can the Blue Devils fix their issues in time?
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)20-08001. 2. Stanford19-27413. 3. LSU20-07294. 4. Connecticut18-26895. 5. Ohio...
