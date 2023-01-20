ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)20-08001. 2. Stanford19-27413. 3. LSU20-07294. 4. Connecticut18-26895. 5. Ohio...
