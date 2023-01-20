ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
NASHVILLE, TN
Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
TOLEDO, OH
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)20-08001. 2. Stanford19-27413. 3. LSU20-07294. 4. Connecticut18-26895. 5. Ohio...
COLORADO STATE
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
ATLANTA, GA
Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC

