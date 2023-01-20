Read full article on original website
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex for Valentine’s DayT. WareSan Antonio, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game
Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
Starting to groove, Stanford faces Chicago St. in nonconference tilt
Perhaps it’s a case of better late than never for Stanford. After consecutive wins over the Oregon schools got the
WATCH: Jaylen Clark Talks Shot Adjustments, Stakes of UCLA-USC
Both teams are hunting for a Quad 1 win, while the Bruins have a chance to break their losing streak at the Galen Center.
Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo
Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)20-08001. 2. Stanford19-27413. 3. LSU20-07294. 4. Connecticut18-26895. 5. Ohio...
What is wrong with Duke men's basketball and can Jon Scheyer fix it before NCAA tournament?
Duke men's basketball's latest road loss has it reeling as challenging portion of ACC schedule looms. Can the Blue Devils fix their issues in time?
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory
Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
