NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
Calgary 4, Columbus 3

Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Penalties_Tanev, CGY (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 5:14; Lewis, CGY (Holding), 16:30. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Penalties_Dube, CGY (Tripping), 8:17; Kadri, CGY (Delay of Game), 9:13; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 11:07; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 11:07; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 14:09; Jenner, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:59; Backlund, CGY (Roughing), 16:59; Huberdeau, CGY (Interference), 17:43.
Islanders play the Senators following Lee's 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (23-21-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-23-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Anders Lee's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Islanders' 5-2 loss. Ottawa has a 12-11-1 record in home...
Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
Maple Leafs play the Rangers after Nylander's 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after William Nylander's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win. Toronto has an 18-3-4...
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home...
