Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Columbus 3
Calgary1201—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Duehr 2 (Weegar), 16:18. Penalties_Tanev, CGY (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 5:14; Lewis, CGY (Holding), 16:30. Second Period_2, Calgary, Kadri 19 (Mangiapane, Zadorov), 1:32. 3, Columbus, Marchenko 10 (Gaudreau, Laine), 9:04 (pp). 4, Columbus, Laine 14 (Gaudreau, Boqvist), 9:53 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 10 (Backlund, Coleman), 16:17. Penalties_Dube, CGY (Tripping), 8:17; Kadri, CGY (Delay of Game), 9:13; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 11:07; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 11:07; Kuraly, CBJ (Tripping), 14:09; Jenner, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:59; Backlund, CGY (Roughing), 16:59; Huberdeau, CGY (Interference), 17:43.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders play the Senators following Lee's 2-goal performance
New York Islanders (23-21-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-23-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Anders Lee's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Islanders' 5-2 loss. Ottawa has a 12-11-1 record in home...
Porterville Recorder
Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action
Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It’s been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs play the Rangers after Nylander's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after William Nylander's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win. Toronto has an 18-3-4...
Porterville Recorder
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho's hat trick
Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders. Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home...
Comments / 0