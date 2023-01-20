2. Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wyoming Soda Fountain Is Chock-Full Of Classic Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Three abortion bills hit the docket
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
capcity.news
(COLUMN) The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/20/23)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back during COVID-19 days, a group of community leaders got together regularly to make sure everything to support our community was getting done. They call themselves the Economic Development Primaries, or EDP. Today, they meet quarterly, and I really enjoy being part of the meeting. Depending on the meeting, we might have four agencies or 10 others in attendance. This week, we heard from Betsey Hale from LEADS. She shared the progress they have made this past year and informed us that they had 26 prospects who are actively working. Manufacturing and data centers are the biggest categories. Tim Thornell shared that the hospital was rated one of the top 100 in the country for coronary care; the new maternity ward is open, and the ICU is now being remodeled. Dr. Rinne talked about our Reed Avenue and 15th Street projects, building code adoptions and greenway expansion. I shared the bills we are watching in the legislature: water concerns for the future, our 17th Street lighting project and the city starting its first county pocket annexations. Heather from the Wyoming Business Council updated us on the Harvard Growth Lab and the economic development educational program they are building to model after Leadership Wyoming. Dale from the Chamber ended the meeting with a report on housing, passenger rail, the new missile updates and their legislative priorities. I appreciate all the work EDP does in our community, making it a better place to live and work.
Douglas Budget
Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed
CHEYENNE — The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account. The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
capcity.news
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Cheyenne’s Day of Giving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Texas Roadhouse in Cheyenne is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to support the city’s Day of Giving. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant’s 1931 Bluegrass Circle location. Residents can purchase tickets ahead of time for $16 each and receive a lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, a Caesar salad and a roll, with a drink included for dine-in orders.
Cheyenne, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne East High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00. The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have mostly sunny weekend ending with possibility of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a mostly sunny weekend with the possibility of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 20, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 and north-northwest winds at 5 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 12 and northwest winds at 5–10 mph.
NWS Cheyenne: Cold the Rest of the Week, More Wind Saturday
Thankfully, the wind is starting to settle down, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will likely be ramping back up before the end of the week. The NWS says the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming could see strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening. "By far, the best...
