5. Pine Bluffs, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
capcity.news
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
Sheridan Media
Representative Crago on First Weeks of Session
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and will be talking with Sheridan Media giving weekly updates on happenings with the legislature. Today he talks about the first couple of weeks beginning slowly and progressively getting busier. He explained how bills move through...
oilcity.news
Three abortion bills hit the docket
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
capcity.news
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Cheyenne’s Day of Giving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Texas Roadhouse in Cheyenne is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to support the city’s Day of Giving. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant’s 1931 Bluegrass Circle location. Residents can purchase tickets ahead of time for $16 each and receive a lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, a Caesar salad and a roll, with a drink included for dine-in orders.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
capcity.news
After chance of snow tonight, mostly sunny skies predicted for Cheyenne in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a chance of seeing some snow tonight, though the clouds are mostly expected to clear up in the coming days. Tonight, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 40% chance of snow, with a 30% chance continuing into early Monday morning. The Cheyenne area is predicted to see a high temperature of 35 degrees, with a low of 15.
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
aarp.org
Week Three's Legislative Update
Don Morris of AARP Wyoming testifies during the Wyoming House's Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee meeting in Cheyenne on Jan. 18, 2023. Five more days in a suit and tie have come and gone as week two of the Legislative Session in Wyoming has come and gone with 27 days to go. Looks like I have a lot of ironing ahead. Let’s get to this week’s update and the four big things (I know we generally go three things, but it was a big week) that happened this week.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have mostly sunny weekend ending with possibility of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a mostly sunny weekend with the possibility of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 20, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 and north-northwest winds at 5 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 12 and northwest winds at 5–10 mph.
Cheyenne, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne East High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00. The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Panhandle Humane Society Valentine’s fundraiser
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Humane Society will be selling 20 Valentine’s Day cards for $5 (each pack) with all of the funds going to benefit the care of PHS shelter pets. Each card will showcase past and present animals at the Humane Society. This fundraiser will last until...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/19/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Amanda Lynn Piercy, 35 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne cook shares kimchi, Korean cuisine classes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented cabbage with a spicy, salty and tangy flavor. The desire to share this unique dish with community members is what motivates Booyong Kim to operate Mama Boo’s Kitchen, a small kimchi-making business she started several years ago out of her north Cheyenne home.
