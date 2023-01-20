ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, MI

Boys Basketball: Mason, Carlson, Dundee, Whiteford, Summerfield win

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUJ7d_0kKwKu3l00

ERIE – “We just can’t seem to do anything easy,” Erie Mason boys basketball coach Kevin Skaggs said after his team held on for a 46-43 win over Adrian Madison Thursday hight.

Mason bolted out to an 18-4 advantage after one quarter and was up 33-18 at the intermission, but Madison kept battling back in the second half.

The game wasn’t settled until Xavier Wise made a layup with 6 seconds left and Alex Langenderfer stole Madison’s inbounds pass.

“Fortunately, we’ve stepped up to the occasion,” Skaggs said after watching his team improve to 7-3 with its fifth straight win.

Carson Brown led the Eagles with 12 points but left the game with an ankle injury with five minutes remaining and did not return.

Jackson Iocoangeli added 11 points and Langenderfer finished with 10.

Mason also won the junior varsity game 47-38 as Logan Goodin scored 14 points and Karter Stubleski 11 points. Anthony Crooks hit some key free throws.

Erie Mason 18 15 5 8 46
Madison 4 14 6 17 43

ERIE MASON: Langenderfer 4 2-2 10, Carson Brown 5 (2) 0-0 12, Casey Brown 1 0-1 2, Wise 2 (1) 2-3 7, Iocoangeli 4 (1) 2-2 11, T. Herrera 0 4-6 4. Totals 16 (4) 10-14 46.

ADRIAN MADISON: Nieto 9 (1) 8-13 21, Dordan 0 1-2 1, Bunciaga 3 (2) 4-4 12, Holly 2 1-2 5, Benson 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 (3) 16-23 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi5Ge_0kKwKu3l00

Gibraltar Carlson 48, Trenton 43, OT

GIBRALTAR – Gibraltar Carlson hit all six of its free throws in overtime to pull out the win.

The Marauders have posted three straight wins after an 0-8 start.

“Yeah, three in a row man,” Carlson coach Paul Morrison said. “It was just time. I feel like every team gets to a point where you have to take the spatula and flip the pancake. We needed to do it or the pancake was going to burn. It seems like we turned the corner overnight.”

Dundee 52, Hillsdale 46

HILLSDALE – Braiden Whitaker scored 8 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Dundee keep its lead.

The Vikings led 9-6 after the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime, and by seven points going into the fourth quarter.

“Any win is a good win on the road,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said. “We played well then kind of gave up our lead and made it more interesting than it should have been. It’s good to learn some lessons like that about putting teams away when you win rather than lose.”

Adam Spare added 9 points for Dundee (7-5), which has won four of its past five games.

Dundee 9 14 13 16 52
Hillsdale 6 12 11 17 46

DUNDEE: Atkinson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Layton 1 (1) 5-8 8, Zanger 1 0-0 2, Bolster 1 2-4 4, Whitaker 10 2-3 22, Daniel 1 2-2 4, Spare 3 (1) 2-2 9. Totals 18 (3) 13-19 52.

HILLSDALE: Granata 1 0-1 2, Bowles 9 (1) 5-6 24, Moore 2 (1) 2-2 7, Lennox 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wickham 0 2-4 2, McGuire 4 0-2 8. Totals 17 (3) 9-11 46.

Whiteford 80, Morenci 54

OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford led by as many as 23 points in the second quarter, but Morenci rallied and cut the advantage to 12 in the third.

The Bobcats responded with an 8-0 run go back up by 20.

“We started to settle for quick shots in the third quarter and their offense started hitting some shots," Whiteford coach Nick Abalos said. "It was a bad combination. In the fourth quarter, we wanted to run and open up the game."

Evan Parker scored 10 points in the first quarter as Whiteford went up 21-3 and 22-8. He added 8 more in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 24.

Luke Rasor scored 18, Josh Hill 10, and Shea Ruddy 8 for the Bobcats, who have won six straight games and are 7-3.

Whiteford 22 22 13 23 80
Morenci 8 18 17 11 54

WHITEFORD: S. Ruddy 4 0-0 8, Hill 4 (1) 1-2 10, DeBarr 1 (1) 4-6 7, Rasor 7 4-9 18, Parker 11 2-2 24, Waterford 2 3-5 7, R. Ruddy 1 0-1 2, Masserant 1 2-5 4. Totals 31 (2) 16-30 80.

MORENCI: Alcock 1 1-3 3, Zimbakov 7 (1) 4-10 19, Shaffer 0 2-2 2, Mansfield 3 (2) 0-0 8, Bachelder 8 (1) 5-6 22. Totals 19 (4) 12-21 54.

Summerfield 54, Whitmore Lake 41

WHITMORE LAKE – Tyler Dafoe scored 13 of his career-high 24 points in the first quarter to get Summerfield off to a flying start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ert7_0kKwKu3l00

The Bulldogs shut out their hosts in the second quarter.

“Whitmore Lake is big and physical and I challenged the boys to be tougher and they responded,” Summerfield coach Phil Schiffler said.

Teddy Gault also stood tall offensively for 7-4 Summerfield with five 3-pointers and 19 points.

Bryce Kalb, Brenden Myshock and Zack Stambaugh combined to limit Whimore Lake’s 6-8 Dalton Bachman to 7 points.

Owen Thomas scored 11 points in the junior varsity game, but Summerfield fell 61-43.

Summerfield 19 6 13 16 54
Whit. Lake 16 0 11 14 41

SUMMERFIELD: LaRocca 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gault 7 (5) 0-0 19, St. John 1 0-1 2, Dafoe 8 (4) 4-4 24, Myshock 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 (10) 6-7 54.

WHITMORE LAKE: Ranis 1 1-2 3, DiDio 2 0-0 4, Bare 2 1-2 5, Dillon 4 *(3) 0-0 11, Riel 0 2-4 2, Bachman 3 1-2 7, Ellinger 1 1-2 3, Hunt 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 (3) 8-14 41.

Clinton 59, Ida 57

IDA – Ida dipped under .500 at 5-6 with a tough loss at home to 8-2 Clinton.

The Blue Streaks led 32-26 at halftime but were outscored 17-10 in the third quarter.

AJ Schrader led Ida with 14 points and Carter Diedrich added 11.

Clinton also took the junior varsity game 46-26.

Clinton 13 13 17 16 59
Ida 13 19 10 15 57

CLINTON: Tschirhart 3 (2) 2-2 10, Fair 1 0-1 2, Stelzer 5 (3) 2-4 15, Stockford 5 (3) 6-6 19, Busz 5(1) 0-0 11, Gilison 0 2-4 2. Totals 19 (9) 12-17 59.

Ida: Robertson 3 (1) 2-3 9, Miller 0 2-2 2, Kukiela 2 (2) 0-0 6, Schrader 5 (4) 0-0 14, Hemry 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schoenberg 1 (1) 0-0 3, Diedrich 4 (2) 1-2 11, Carsten 2 3-5 7. Totals 19 (11) 8-12 57.

